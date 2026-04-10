Amazon, Genesys, and Zoom Lead in CCaaS

ETR’s 2026 Observatory shows which vendors are pulling ahead in CCaaS and opens the full report to the public for the first time in more than two years.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise Technology Research (ETR) released its Observatory for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), giving a broader audience access to a report that is typically reserved for clients. This is the first time in more than two years that ETR has made an entire Observatory report available beyond its client base.The Observatory for CCaaS focuses on a category that has become central to customer engagement. What was once viewed mainly as cloud-based contact center infrastructure now includes digital messaging, AI-assisted interactions, workforce optimization, analytics, and deeper integration with the broader enterprise stack. As a result, buyers are looking beyond innovation claims alone. They want measurable value, operational reliability, and platforms that fit cleanly into existing systems.That shift runs throughout the report. ETR found that Amazon Connect and Genesys Cloud CX emerged as the clearest leaders in the current CCaaS landscape, while Zoom Contact Center showed notable strength, especially in the midmarket. More broadly, the report found that the vendors gaining the most traction are not necessarily the ones winning the most AI attention. They are the ones delivering strong execution, including integration depth, support reliability, and consistent platform performance.Other key findings include:** CCaaS platform stickiness remains low. Difficulty-to-replace scores range from 26% to 50%, signaling that enterprises feel far more empowered to switch platforms than they did in the on-premises era.** AI matters, but execution separates leaders. AI and automation rank high among buyer priorities, yet the strongest vendors lead on integration depth, support reliability, and update quality.** Zoom Contact Center stands out in the midmarket. Zoom ranks highest for ease of implementation and update execution and ranks second in value for money.The CCaaS Observatory is based entirely on end-user data and feedback from qualified technology leaders, without vendor involvement. The study includes insights from 304 respondents and provides a detailed view of spending trends, usage growth, expected length of use, product strengths, and feature priorities across the competitive landscape.ETR Observatory reports are data-driven analyses of a technology market built from qualified end-user feedback rather than vendor influence. It combines ETR’s proprietary survey data with analysis of spending intentions, usage trends, ROI expectations, product strengths, and buyer priorities to show which vendors are gaining momentum, which are holding steady, and what enterprise buyers value most. Each report also includes an Observatory Scope, which positions vendors based on market Presence and Momentum, or how widely a vendor is deployed and the direction of spending and utilization trends among current users.ETR typically shares public summaries of its Observatory research while reserving full reports for clients. By opening the full CCaaS report, ETR is giving technology leaders, strategists, marketers, investors, and other market observers a rare look at the depth of its methodology and findings firsthand.How to Access the Full Report===========================The report summary and full download form are available on the ETR site . After completing the form, readers will receive the full report by email. Access is available for a limited time, after which the report will return to ETR’s client-only research platform.About ETR==========ETR is an enterprise technology market research firm that delivers actionable, transparent, and unbiased insights to technology companies, institutional investors, and a trusted community of technology leaders, empowering them to make smarter, faster decisions. ETR’s proprietary approach is grounded in their vision to reinvent technology market research so that business leaders can strategically position their organizations to outperform the competition. In fact, no other firm harnesses the same scale and makeup of their vetted community to quickly deliver the unbiased data and analysis that financial and enterprise organizations need to achieve better outcomes. Bottom line: ETR ensures companies can access the data and gain the edge.###

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