Suspects Sought in New Jersey Avenue Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an armed robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at approximately 9:55 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26046482