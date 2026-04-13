Serial eCommerce Founders Launch AI Platform That Generates And Manages eCommerce Stores Through Chat Interface

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Founders, who previously grew a bootstrapped eCommerce company to $100M in revenue, created a platform that uses AI to build and manage eCommerce stores.

Most tools wait for input to do something. Stable Commerce tells you what to do next. It watches numbers, spots what's working, and acts on it be it a blog post, an ad campaign or tweaks to store.” — Anton Goldshtein

TEL AVIV, CENTER, ISRAEL, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stable Commerce , a new AI-native e-commerce platform, has launched with the goal of enabling users to create and manage online stores through a conversational AI interface. The company was founded by Anton Goldshtein and Dima Makarenko, whose previous e-commerce venture grew to more than $100 million in annual revenue over a 10-year period without external funding.The platform uses an AI agent that interprets natural language instructions to generate storefronts, including page layouts, product listings, copywriting, and visual assets. According to the company, the process of creating an initial store takes approximately three minutes from the first text prompt.Founder BackgroundGoldshtein and Makarenko have worked together for 20 years. Both immigrated to Israel as teenagers and met at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. Their first company, a cross-border e-commerce platform, was started from a student apartment and eventually scaled to serve customers across Israel, Romania, Greece, and additional markets. The company reached over $100 million in cumulative revenue and employed approximately 50 people before the founders moved on to their current venture.“We spent ten years building and operating an e-commerce business with a full team of developers, designers, and operations staff,” said Goldshtein, who serves as CEO of Stable Commerce. “That experience showed us how much of the day-to-day operational work — product page creation, copy updates, design adjustments, shipping configuration — followed repeatable patterns. Stable Commerce was built to automate those patterns.”Makarenko, who serves as CTO, added: “The technical challenge was building an AI agent that could handle the full lifecycle of a store — not just generating a template, but managing ongoing changes, understanding product context, and producing work that meets professional standards. That’s what we focused the architecture on.”How the Platform WorksStable Commerce operates through a chat-based interface. Users describe what they want to sell in plain language, and the AI agent generates a storefront that includes page design, product pages with written descriptions, product imagery, checkout integration, and shipping setup. The platform also handles ongoing store management: users can request changes to design, products, or content through the same conversational interface.The company states that the platform is designed to serve users who may not have technical backgrounds or the resources to hire specialized e-commerce staff. According to Goldshtein, a significant portion of small business owners and independent sellers currently rely on marketplace platforms because the cost and complexity of running a standalone store has been prohibitive.“The people we are building for are small business owners, independent creators, and early-stage entrepreneurs who have a product but not the budget or technical skills to build a professional online presence from scratch,” said Goldshtein. “The platform is intended to make that process more accessible.”Market ContextThe launch of Stable Commerce comes amid a broader trend of AI-driven tools entering the e-commerce space. Several companies have introduced AI features for specific tasks such as product description writing and image generation. Stable Commerce’s approach differs in scope: rather than augmenting individual tasks, the platform attempts to handle the full store creation and management workflow through a single agent.The global e-commerce platform market was valued at approximately $7.9 billion in 2025, according to industry reports, with small and medium-sized businesses representing a growing share of new store creation. The founders believe that reducing the technical and financial barriers to launching an online store could expand the addressable market to sellers who currently operate only on third-party marketplaces.About Stable CommerceStable Commerce is an AI-native e-commerce platform founded by Anton Goldshtein (CEO) and Dima Makarenko (CTO). The founders previously built and operated an e-commerce company that reached over $100 million in revenue without external investment. Stable Commerce enables users to create and manage online stores through natural language interaction with an AI agent. The company is headquartered in Israel.

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