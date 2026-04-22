New Platform Launches Free AI Displacement Tools for Professionals and Recent Grads Facing Workforce Disruption

Displaced Worker

170M new AI-economy roles are being created. Professionals can learn their AI displacement risk and have their skills assessed to pivot to the new AI economy.

This isn't about the future of work as an abstract concept. It's about the person who lost their job to AI and has no idea what comes next. We built this for them.” — Mills Gardner, Founder & CEO

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMBARGOED UNTIL: April 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM PTFoundHer AI, PBC announced today the launch of ReInvention Engine™, a platform giving professionals and recent graduates the tools to assess their AI displacement risk, identify their market-ready skills, and navigate a clear pivot path to the new AI economy — and where relevant, identify specific courses to accelerate their path forward.The platform addresses a growing information gap in the workforce. The World Economic Forum projects that 92 million professional roles will be displaced by AI by 2030, while 170 million new AI-economy roles are simultaneously being created. Labor economists and workforce researchers describe the transition between those two realities as one of the defining economic challenges of the decade.The disruption cuts across every career stage — from recent graduates who entered a workforce that had already begun automating entry-level roles, to mid-career workers whose decades of expertise are being underpriced by AI tools.Research consistently identifies mid-skill, routine-heavy roles as the most vulnerable to AI substitution. Billing hours in legal, financial, and creative services are contracting. Paralegal, accounting, marketing, and content roles are reporting direct revenue impact from AI tools already in widespread professional use.Platform OverviewReInvention Engine™ offers three publicly available resources at no cost.The Job Risk Assessment allows workers at every level to explore their personal displacement risk and the risk profiles of over 1,000 job categories — one of the largest AI displacement databases available to the public.The AI Displacement News is a live intelligence feed aggregating real-time news and research on AI's economic impact across every major industry. The resource requires no registration.The ReInvention Engine is an AI-powered skills assessment that evaluates a worker's AI displacement risk, identifies immediate income opportunities matched to their existing skills, maps a reinvention path from this week through Month 12, and, where relevant, identifies specific courses to accelerate their path forward.All three resources are available at reinventionengine.ai.About FoundHer AI, PBCReInvention Engine™ was built by FoundHer AI, PBC, a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to fostering women who are launching and building ventures in the AI economy (foundherai.ai).______ WEBSITE MEDIA ACCESS CODE: Media_479! ____link on current home page____

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