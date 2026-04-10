GA Legislative Sportsmen's Caucus Donates $10,000 To Support OBB Program

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (DNR) is proud to announce a $10,000 donation from the Georgia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus to support the Georgia DNR Outdoors Beyond Barriers (OBB) program.

“We’re grateful for the support of the Georgia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and their commitment to DNR’s mission and Georgia’s outdoor traditions,” stated DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon. “Their generosity in supporting Outdoors Beyond Barriers will have a meaningful impact in expanding access to the outdoors for more Georgians.”

The donation from the Georgia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus will support the purchase of a transport trailer, enabling the Department to transport all-terrain tracked wheelchairs across the state for OBB events, helping provide more opportunities for individuals with mobility impairments across Georgia to experience the outdoors.

“It has always been my hope that more people, regardless of their ZIP Code, find their way into the outdoors,” stated Representative Matt Dubnik, House Co-Chair of the Sportsmen’s Caucus. “With this donation, we are taking one small step in helping additional people to enjoy God’s creation.”

“We’re proud to support a program that helps more Georgians get outdoors, no matter their abilities. Outdoors Beyond Barriers is doing important work to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy hunting, fishing, and experience everything Georgia’s outdoors has to offer,” said Senator Lee Anderson, Senate Co-Chair of the Sportsmen’s Caucus.

“Georgia is committed to being accessible for all people,” stated Senator Sheikh Rahman, Senate Co-Chair of the Sportsmen’s Caucus.

“It’s always a good thing when you can introduce more people to the great outdoors. Outdoors Beyond Barriers does just that, particularly for our fellow citizens with mobility impairments. It’s in the best interest of our state to encourage more people to get outside to hunt and to fish, and to explore all the great state parks, WMAs, and private hunting lands that Georgia offers,” stated Representative Chas Cannon, House Co-Chair of the Sportsmen’s Caucus.

The OBB program seeks to encourage, educate, and empower people of all abilities to connect with nature by providing gateways to enjoy hunting, fishing, and other outdoor recreational opportunities. The OBB program teaches skills and provides the necessary tools to become independent users of Georgia’s natural resources. Additionally, OBB hosts events, such as fishing and hunting events, throughout the year.

For more information, visit gadnr.org/obb.

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