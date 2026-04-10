Robust Speaker Lineup Builds Excitement for STC 2026 in Belize

The temples of Lamanai stand as a lasting legacy of Maya influence within the Belizean rainforest.

Global and regional experts to lead discussions on ‘Tourism in Full Color’ at STC 2026

SAN PEDRO, BELIZE, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has assembled more than 40 speakers for its 17th Sustainable Tourism Conference (STC 2026) at month-end, highlighting regenerative practices and community benefit tourism development. Anchored in the concept of “Tourism in Full Color,” the April 27-30 conference will explore how Caribbean destinations can move beyond siloed approaches by adopting integrated tourism development models.These models are based on the Blue Economy through responsible use of marine and coastal assets, the Green Economy by advancing low-carbon, climate-resilient and nature-positive solutions, the Orange Economy by unlocking the value of culture, heritage and creative industries, and the “beyond” economies such as the Purple Economy, which emphasizes social cohesion, identity, wellbeing and inclusive growth.Drawing on her Indigenous knowledge and inclusive frameworks, Dame Pania Tyson-Nathan DNZM, Chief Executive of New Zealand Māori Tourism, will deliver the keynote address “Tourism in Full Color – A New Development Paradigm” which will aim to examine a more holistic approach to tourism development.Additional featured speakers include Professor Dale Webber, Jamaica’s ambassador and special envoy for climate change and environment, who will examine the management of climate risk, and Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International, addressing the management of carrying capacity in a climate-constrained world.High-level officials will also take center stage in a ministerial dialogue on building resilience. Participants include Belize’s Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations, Anthony Mahler; Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, Orlando Habet; and Tobago’s Secretary of Tourism, Zorisha Hackett.“The strength of STC 2026 lies in the diversity of voices and expertise coming together to shape the future of Caribbean tourism,” said Narendra Ramgulam, CTO’s Deputy Director of Sustainable Tourism. “By bringing together policymakers, practitioners and innovators from across sectors and regions, we are creating a platform where ideas can be exchanged, partnerships formed and practical solutions developed for a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable industry.”Sessions on inclusive development will feature Dr. Kadijatu Grace Ahene-Kamara, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs of Sierra Leone, while Dr. Acolla Lewis-Cameron of The University of the West Indies will address the importance of green tourism pathways. Additional perspectives will come from Belizean tourism expert Seleni Matus of The George Washington University; Dahlia Guard of the Saint Lucia Community Tourism Agency; Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority; and Frank Comito, former CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.Moderated discussions will feature award-winning Caribbean journalist Julian Rogers, and include representatives from the Inter-American Development Bank, CAF — Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, The Travel Foundation, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States Commission.In addition to plenary sessions and technical workshops, the program includes a full day of Sustainability in Action site visits. Delegates will explore various locations through curated immersive experiences, including the Lamanai Archaeological Reserve, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Hopkins Experience (Palmento Grove Eco-Cultural and Healing Lodge, Che’il Mayan Chocolate, and Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary), and The Chaa Creek Experience, offering firsthand insight into community-based tourism, marine and terrestrial conservation, and cultural heritage initiatives.STC 2026, hosted by the Belize Ministry of Tourism, Youth, Sports & Diaspora Relations and the Belize Tourism Board, is sponsored by Carnival Corporation & plc and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd./Belize Island Holdings Ltd (BIHL).Additional Belizean sponsors and supporters include Bowen & Bowen, Development Finance Corporation, DIGI Belize, National Institute of Culture and History, Wine Smith Ltd., and the Belize Trade and Investment Development Service (BELTRAIDE).For more information and registration, visit caribbeanstc.com.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private sector allied members. CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism — One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.CTO’s headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email: CTObarbados@caribtourism.comFor more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

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