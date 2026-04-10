HANNAH MUSICK SERVES UP SUMMER HEAT WITH NEW SINGLE E.S.P.N

New Single By Hannah Musick - E.S.P.N

Hannah Musick – E.S.P.N Viral Female Rap Anthem 2026

Viral Female Rap Anthem” — Hannah Musick

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising artist Hannah Musick is turning up the temperature with her bold new single “E.S.P.N (Everything She Prefers Nasty)”, a high-energy, confidence-driven anthem blending West Coast flavor with modern urban radio appeal. With infectious rhythm, unapologetic lyricism, and undeniable charisma, this track is positioned to become a summertime club favorite.Known for her raw authenticity and dynamic presence, Hannah Musick brings a distinct lyrical style—playful, provocative, and “serving up” energy with intention. “E.S.P.N” isn’t just a song—it’s a statement. The title, an acronym for Everything She Prefers Nasty, flips a familiar cultural reference into something entirely her own, capturing attention while redefining the narrative.“It’s bold, it’s fun, and it’s confident. It’s about owning what you like without apology,” says Musick.Also known as Becky Ro$e, Musick continues to expand her artistic identity, signaling that “E.S.P.N” is just the beginning of a larger upcoming body of work already generating a buzz.She emerges as more than just another artist—She’s a presence. Often described as coming “Straight from her Rose Garden,” her sound reflects both grit and glam, combining her roots with a polished, radio-ready edge.The vibrant cover art visually amplifies the track’s concept—placing Musick at the center of a stylized sports world, symbolizing control, competition, and performance, mirroring the energy she brings to the record itself.WHY “E.S.P.N” STANDS OUT• Summer-ready club anthem• Signature West Coast + urban fusion sound• Bold, unapologetic, feminine energy• Catchy concept with strong branding potential• Introduces a larger upcoming project from Hannah Musick / Becky Ro$eWith early listeners already locked in and replaying, “E.S.P.N” is built for attention—on playlists, in clubs, and across social media.ABOUT HANNAH MUSICKHannah Musick is an emerging artist blending music, personality, and visual storytelling into a brand that’s both captivating and culturally in tune. With a commitment to authenticity and a fearless approach to expression, she is quickly positioning herself as an artist to watch on a national—and soon international—level.MEDIA & BOOKING INQUIRIESFor interviews, features, and collaborations:📩 [Iamhannahmusick@gmail.com][Nerdyworksinc@gmail.com]📱 [Instagram: Iamhannahmusick][YouTube: Hannah Musick][Apple Music: Hannah Musick]

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