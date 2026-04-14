Gap Zero Games Announces Core Diggers, a 1-6 player co-op sci-fi themed digging game

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent developer Gap Zero Games today revealed their latest game “Core Diggers” is coming to Steam.Core Diggers is a co-op sci-fi digging game for up to 6 players. Explore an alien planet, excavate rare minerals, discover underground alien artifacts, sell your haul, and upgrade your tools and gear. Work together, dig deeper, and uncover what lies at the planet’s core.Features• Multiplayer: Get together with other gamers in multiplayer mode and mine underground resources• Planet Mining: Mine different layers of the planet with various resources and minerals• Progression & Upgrades: Earn money from mined resources for tool upgradesAvailability and assetsThe Steam page of Core Diggers is available now. The full game will launch in Q3 2026.• Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/4505270/Core_Diggers/ • Announcement Trailer: https://youtu.be/fWV0RmnyY9Y • Press Kit & Pricing: https://impress.games/press-kit/gap-zero-games/core-diggers About Gap Zero GamesGap Zero Games is an indie studio based in Hungary and active since 2026. They are focusing on memorable bite-sized games for Steam and currently working on Core Diggers.

Core Diggers - Gameplay Trailer

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