Valkit.ai Launches Valkit MSAT for GxP Tech Transfer and CDMO Validation

Valkit MSAT - Where tech transfer meets control

Valkit MSAT digitizes GxP tech transfer with global package cloning, CDMO isolation, paperless execution, and a fixed project license model.

Three of our Gold Tier partners have certified to Valkit MSAT — expert in the platform and able to deliver every aspect of a tech transfer engagement.” — Hugh Devine, CEO, Valkit.ai

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose-built platform brings digital execution, sponsor collaboration, automated traceability, and fixed-fee licensing to MSAT-led tech transfer engagements globally Valkit.ai , developer of the Valkit digital validation lifecycle management platform, today announced the general availability of Valkit MSAT , a purpose-built product for GxP tech transfer and MSAT-led CDMO engagements. Valkit MSAT is available now at valkit.ai/product/msat.The Problem Valkit MSAT SolvesTech transfer is among the most documentation-intensive activities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. MSAT teams, CDMOs, and sponsors routinely manage validation packages, process characterization protocols, PPQ execution, and deviation records across multiple organizations — often through shared drives, email threads, and printed or scanned documents. Review cycles are measured in weeks. Traceability matrices are maintained manually in spreadsheets. Record sets are assembled at engagement close from scattered sources, sometimes days after execution has ended.Valkit MSAT replaces that workflow with a single, controlled, collaborative environment built to GxP standards — where every requirement, risk assessment, test protocol, deviation, and approval signature lives in one tamper-evident system from day one.Built for the Full Tech Transfer LifecycleValkit MSAT supports the complete engagement from initiation through hand-off. Sponsors configure project scope, regulatory framework, and master data directly in the platform. Existing validated packages are globally cloned into the CDMO project environment — updating system names, locations, and stakeholder assignments in minutes rather than weeks. CDMO personnel are provisioned into isolated, project-scoped environments with role-appropriate permissions, and execution begins within a sponsor-defined validation structure.Protocols are executed paperlessly with real-time deviation capture, electronic signatures at every step, and automated traceability from MSAT requirements through CDMO execution to final sign-off. Sponsor QA has live visibility into execution status, deviation disposition, and approval queues throughout the engagement — with no email chains, no document couriering, and no PDF consolidation at close. "A consistent refrain from customers is how easy Valkit is to use," said Stephen Ferrell, CPO and Co-Founder of Valkit.ai. "If you know how to validate, you know how to Valkit."Documentation That Goes Where You Need ItAt engagement close, a complete, tamper-evident validation record set is available for regulatory submission or sponsor archive on day one of hand-off. Executed protocols, deviation records, traceability matrices, and validation summary reports are all produced within the platform. Completed documentation is readily transferable to a sponsor's eQMS or, where required, into an existing legacy digital validation tool. Organizations that are not yet ready to migrate their full validation estate to a modern platform can still realize the complete benefit of Valkit MSAT for the tech transfer engagement itself, with clean, audit-ready documentation prepared for receipt by whatever downstream system the sponsor requires."Valkit MSAT allows the full power of Valkit Odin to be deployed as a project facilitation tool," said Blazej Jedras, VP of Customer Success at Valkit.ai. "Our ability to offer this is a direct function of our modern architecture and our customer-first licensing policy."AI-Assisted Authoring with Human-in-the-Loop ControlsValkit MSAT includes AI-assisted content drafting for protocol authoring, requirements generation, and master data library management. All AI-generated content is subject to mandatory human review and electronic signature before any record is finalized. No customer data is used to train underlying models. AI assistance is optional and operates as a productivity accelerator, not an autonomous author.CDMO Isolation by DesignValkit MSAT's CDMO Isolation Mode uses row-level security and project-scoped tenancy to ensure each sponsor engagement is completely separated. CDMOs running concurrent engagements for multiple sponsors operate with confidence that no user, record, or document crosses project boundaries. Sponsor IP and validation evidence are protected by architecture, not policy.Licensing Built for How CDMOs OperateValkit MSAT is available under two licensing models. The Project License covers a single, defined tech transfer or product line stand-up at a fixed fee from kickoff to sign-off — with no per-seat costs and unlimited stakeholder access within the engagement. Sponsors, CDMO engineers, QA reviewers, and CRO partners are all included at no additional cost. The Enterprise License provides an annual flat fee for organizations running multiple concurrent or sequential engagements, with the same unlimited-user model and full platform feature access under both options. There are no feature gates and no add-on modules.For CDMOs, this licensing structure inverts the traditional digital validation cost model. Where per-seat tools impose escalating costs as product lines grow and partner headcounts expand, Valkit MSAT's fixed-fee structure means validation infrastructure costs remain predictable as the business scales.Delivered via a Global Certified Partner NetworkValkit MSAT is supported by a network of Gold Tier certified delivery partners — C&Q engineering firms authorized to manage the full engagement lifecycle on behalf of clients across the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Asia Pacific."Three of our Gold Tier partners have certified to Valkit MSAT," said Hugh Devine, CEO of Valkit.ai. "That means not only are they expert in the platform — they can deliver every aspect of a tech transfer or MSAT engagement using Valkit as both a collaboration and acceleration tool."Organizations whose MSAT teams prefer to own the platform directly can be live in two to four weeks through Valkit's express implementation path. Those who want full managed delivery can engage a certified partner to handle every phase — planning, execution, deviation management, and sign-off — entirely within the platform.Valkit MSAT runs on Valkit's pre-validated Odin R1125 release and is compliant with 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11. Valkit.ai holds ISO 27001:2022 certification and CSA STAR ValidAIted certification for its AI-specific security controls. The platform is registered under the EU–U.S., UK–U.S., and Swiss–U.S. Data Privacy Frameworks.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit valkit.ai/product/msat or contact sales@valkit.ai.About Valkit.aiValkit.ai is a GxP digital validation lifecycle management platform serving pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and life sciences organizations. Born in Scotland and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Valkit provides validation teams with a pre-validated, fully collaborative platform for CSV,

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