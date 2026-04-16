Ozone Audio Introduces Lite Earplugs for Comfort in a Noisy World

Ozone Audio Lite Earplugs - Gray

Turn down the volume without being tuned out

We've created a new option for anyone who struggles with noise, it’s now possible to gently lower the volume anywhere while still being able to talk and hear clearly.” — Steve Iseberg - CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozone Audio LLC has launched Lite Earplugs , a new class of earplugs designed specifically to lower the volume in everyday life and everyday spaces. Lite Earplugs provide a moderate noise reduction without compromising the ambient audio quality, allowing the wearer to remain functional in their environment, able to freely engage in conversation and maintain situational awareness, but at a more comfortable volume.Commercially available hi-fi earplugs typically block ambient sound by 16 dB or more, creating an acoustic separation between the user and the environment, effectively isolating the user and preventing effective verbal communication. While this isolation can be acceptable at a loud concert, it makes those earplugs impractical for functional use in everyday environments. Ozone Audio solved this problem by coupling a more moderate 13 dB (NRR 7) noise reduction with a precisely balanced spectral response, resulting in an earplug that provides a clear and connected acoustic experience.• Quieter and Connected: Softens the sounds of everyday life, at the office, school, restaurants, bars, public transit, social gatherings, or anywhere that’s uncomfortably noisy.• Managing Noise Sensitivity: Reduces overstimulation and provides a calmer, less stressful, and less fatiguing audio space.• High-Fidelity Audio Quality: The smooth broadband frequency response maintains the detail and spectral balance, keeping the sound of voices and music undistorted and natural.• Passive Acoustic Filtering: Requires no batteries, charging, or downloading of apps.With the lightweight, low-profile design and soft silicone eartips, these earplugs provide a discrete and secure way to turn down the volume in any space. Ozone Audio Lite Earplugs retail for $21.95 and are available now on Amazon. For more information, visit Ozone-Audio.comAbout Ozone AudioOzone Audio LLC is a Chicago-area startup focused on developing innovative solutions for personal audio comfort. Founded by engineers with extensive experience developing audio products from hearing protection to advanced solutions for hearing research. Ozone Audio’s products are designed and assembled in the USA.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.