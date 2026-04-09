Blue Star Mothers Host Spring Conferences Across Three States

Spring conferences in Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota bring military mothers together for leadership, connection and support of military families.

These conferences bring together mothers who share this journey, strengthening connection, support and service to military families across our communities” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. BSMA, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting active duty service members, veterans, and their families, proudly announces its annual Spring Department Conferences taking place across three states Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Each year, BSMA Departments meet twice annually to support their mission and strengthen their organization. Each April, BSMA Departments bring together members from across their respective states for conferences focused on leadership development, community engagement, and the shared mission of supporting military families. These gatherings provide a meaningful opportunity for Blue Star Mothers to connect, learn, and grow together in service.

All three conferences will feature guest speakers, recognize both first time attendees and veteran Blue Star Mothers, and present a Shining Star award within each Department to honor outstanding service and dedication.

Many attendees describe these conferences as both inspiring and empowering experiences.

“Feeling inspired and empowered after attending the Blue Star Mothers Conference. It was incredible to connect with other military moms, share stories, and learn from each other’s experiences. The support and camaraderie in the room were truly heartwarming. Thank you to the organizers for putting together such a meaningful event.”

The first of the Spring conferences will be hosted by the Department of Ohio, where approximately 50 Blue Star Mothers will gather for the North South Conference on April 10 and 11, 2026, at The Wallhouse Hotel, Ascend Hotel, 2870 Cove Lane, Millersburg, Ohio 44687.

The conference will include guest speakers, breakout sessions, and opportunities for collaboration among members. Attendees are encouraged to wear RED on Friday in honor of Remember Everyone Deployed and purple on Saturday in recognition of the Month of the Military Child.

Following Ohio, the Department of Michigan will host its conference, “Libertea - Sisters in Action,” on April 18, 2026, at Chapel Pointe Church, 3350 Baldwin St, Hudsonville, Michigan 49426. Approximately 30 Blue Star Mothers are expected to attend this gathering, which will celebrate 250 years of American freedom and 84 years of Blue Star Mothers sisterhood. Attendees are encouraged to dress in red, white, blue and you for a day of connection, patriotism, and shared purpose.

The final Spring gathering will take place in Minnesota, where the Department of Minnesota will host its Spring Meeting on April 24 and 25, 2026, at Palmer Lake VFW Post 3915, 2817 Brookdale Drive, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota 55444. Attire for the event is patriotic casual. Pre registration is preferred, though walk-ins are welcome.

“These conferences are the heart of what we do,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “They bring together mothers who understand this journey in a way few others can. Through shared experiences, education, and support, we strengthen not only each other but the military families we serve.”

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. continues to expand its reach through local chapters nationwide, providing support through care packages, community service, and advocacy for service members, veterans, and their families.

Through events like these Spring Conferences, BSMA reinforces its mission of connection, compassion, and unwavering support for those who serve and the families who stand beside them.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a Congressionally Chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1942. The organization supports active duty service members, veterans, National Guard, Reserve, and Gold Star families through local chapters across the United States. Through volunteer service, community outreach, and advocacy, Blue Star Mothers strengthens military families nationwide.

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