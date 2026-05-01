Blue Star Mothers Encourage Community Support During Military Appreciation Month

Official logo of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., a congressionally chartered nonprofit supporting military families, veterans, and Gold Star families nationwide.

Communities are encouraged to engage through advocacy, volunteerism, and local events to support service members, veterans, and their families.

National Military Appreciation Month reminds us that supporting our troops also means supporting their families and communities who stand beside them every day” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As National Military Appreciation Month begins, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. calls on communities across the country to come together in meaningful ways to support active duty service members, veterans, and their families. Founded in 1942, the organization continues its mission to support those who serve, honor those who have served, and never forget the families of the fallen.

National Military Appreciation Month is a time to recognize the sacrifices made by military families and to strengthen the connection between communities and those who serve. Blue Star Mothers of America encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to take part in advocacy efforts, volunteer initiatives, and local events that uplift and support the military community.

Advocacy plays a vital role in ensuring that service members and their families receive the resources and recognition they deserve. Communities can support by staying informed on military related issues, engaging with local and national representatives, and amplifying the voices of military families. Awareness and understanding create a stronger support system for those navigating military life.

Volunteerism remains at the heart of community impact. Blue Star Mothers chapters across the nation lead efforts such as assembling and shipping care packages, supporting veterans in local facilities, and partnering with community organizations to provide resources and comfort. Individuals are encouraged to join these efforts or organize their own service projects that benefit military families.

Local events throughout May provide opportunities to show appreciation and build connections. From recognition ceremonies and community gatherings to fundraising initiatives that support military focused programs, these events bring communities together in support of a shared mission. Participation not only honors service members but also fosters a sense of unity and gratitude.

“National Military Appreciation Month is a powerful reminder that support for our military extends beyond service members to their families and communities,” said Karen Stillwell, National President of Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. “Every act of kindness, every volunteer hour, and every effort to advocate for our military families helps strengthen the foundation of support they rely on.”

Blue Star Mothers of America invites communities nationwide to take part in this important month by finding ways to give back, raise awareness, and stand in support of those who serve.

To learn more about Blue Star Mothers of America, find a local chapter, or discover ways to get involved, visit https://www.bluestarmothers.org.

About Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1942. As a Congressionally chartered 501(c)(3), the organization is dedicated to supporting active duty service members, veterans, and their families. With over 6,000 members and nearly 200 chapters nationwide, Blue Star Mothers of America continues a legacy of service, support, and patriotism.



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