Intuist Launches Industry-First Channel Partner Program to Empower MSPs with Agentic AI and Support

Intuist launches its Channel Partner Program, empowering businesses with Agentic AI solutions and dedicated support.

Intuist's new Channel Partner Program gives MSPs the AI tools, training, and support to deliver enterprise-grade agentic AI to SMB clients.

We have been in the Agentic AI industry over three years, longer than anyone, specifically serving the SMB market through thousands of trials and refinements.” — Johri Dhanotra, CEO of Intuist

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intuist, the pioneer in purpose-built AI solutions for the mid-market, today announced the launch of its formal Channel Partner Program. The program is designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) who oversee 90% of global IT spend and serve as the critical backbone for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) worldwide.

Despite the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, the MSP sector has lacked a reliable, enterprise-grade Agentic AI partner. Intuist addresses this gap by focusing on four critical pillars of the MSP business model:

▪ 𝗡𝗼-𝗖𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆: The platform allows MSPs to build "Vedas"—Intuist’s proprietary AI agents—from the simplest to most complex workflows and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) agents, without writing a single line of code.

▪ 𝗔𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: Intuist remains LLM and integration agnostic, ensuring MSPs are never locked into a single LLM and can pivot as the technology landscape shifts.

▪ 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆: MSP Partners can deploy Vedas internally to automate ticket routing, documentation, and billing, driving higher margins and scalability.

▪ 𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: By offering sophisticated AI capabilities, MSPs can differentiate their service catalogs to attract high-value customers looking for digital transformation.

"We have been in the Agentic AI industry over three years, longer than anyone, specifically serving the SMB market through 1,000s of trials and refinements, and have built a platform and service level which MSPs and their customers can appreciate," said 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗿𝗶 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗿𝗮, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗶𝘀𝘁. "We should not expect MSPs to be agentic experts overnight, whether it be technically, or in sales or support. We stand with them in all phases of customer engagement while transforming their internal operations."

Intuist is committed to more than just software; the program introduces a gold standard for sales and post-sales support. This includes comprehensive technical training, co-marketing resources, and dedicated success managers to ensure MSPs can deploy AI solutions that are both functional and profitable from day one.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝘂𝗶𝘀𝘁

Intuist is a leading Agentic AI platform that enables organizations to deploy sophisticated, autonomous AI agents known as "Vedas." By focusing on the unique needs of the SMB market and the partners who serve them, Intuist is bridging the gap between complex AI technology and real-world business value.

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