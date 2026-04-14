Philo Selects Reelgood to Power Content Intelligence and Personalization Across Its Streaming Platform

Reelgood Reelgood Historical Title Availability Philo

Partnership integrates AI-powered metadata into Philo's machine learning infrastructure to sharpen recommendations and deepen audience understanding

We needed a metadata partner that could support our machine learning work at the level of quality and coverage it requires. We chose Reelgood because of the depth of its metadata infrastructure.” — Sai Vuppalapati, Lead Product Manager, Data and Machine Learning, Philo

SAN FRANSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philo , the San Francisco-based live TV streaming service, has selected Reelgood to provide content metadata, catalog intelligence, and historical availability data across its U.S. programming. Reelgood, the streaming data and metadata platform tracking more than 300 streaming services across 25+ countries with a database of 4MM+ titles, will deliver daily-refreshed metadata covering Philo's complete catalog via automated data exports.The partnership integrates Reelgood's metadata platform directly into Philo's machine learning infrastructure, giving Philo's product and data teams the content intelligence foundation they need to advance personalization and deepen audience understanding at scale. Philo also gains access to Reelgood's cross-platform content intelligence, providing real-time visibility into which titles and genres are resonating across the broader streaming ecosystem. That signal informs both recommendation logic and content acquisition strategy, helping Philo stay ahead of shifting audience tastes and ensure its library reflects where viewer demand is heading."We needed a metadata partner that could support our machine learning work at the level of quality and coverage it requires. We chose Reelgood because of the depth of its metadata infrastructure, which is central to how we build content understanding and a recommendation system. We love that its cross-platform signals give us a meaningful view into what's trending outside our own network." — Sai Vuppalapati, Lead Product Manager, Data and Machine Learning, PhiloReelgood's platform uses proprietary machine learning models to match, clean, and maintain metadata at scale, refreshing streaming availability across hundreds of services continuously, and applying AI-powered taxonomy to ensure that genre and sub-genre classifications are accurate, consistent, and ready to use. For Philo, this means access to structured content intelligence that can be applied directly to recommendation ranking, audience segmentation, and content acquisition decisions, with the reliability that machine learning work requires.Beyond core metadata, Reelgood provides Philo with current and historical title availability across more than 300 streaming services, with records dating back to 2019. For content and licensing teams, knowing where a title has been available and during which windows is foundational to acquisition decisions. The longitudinal dataset also supports competitive catalog strategy, tracking how rival services are investing across genres and where licensing opportunities are emerging.“Philo's experienced teams understand that any recommendation engine is only as good as the metadata feeding it. They came to us for complete, deduplicated coverage refreshed daily. And its content team came for the historical availability for every show and movie, so it can make licensing decisions based on evidence, not guesswork. We're seeing more teams reach the same conclusion." – David Sanderson, CEO & Founder, Reelgood"Reelgood will help us better understand what our audiences want to watch and how to connect them with it. That means stronger recommendations across the content we already carry, and identifying gaps in our library where viewer demand is heading, so we can go out and acquire it. High-quality machine learning depends on high-quality metadata, and Reelgood gives us that foundation." — Edward King, Chief Product Officer, PhiloAbout PhiloPhilo is a San Francisco-based live TV streaming service offering 70+ top-rated entertainment channels, 75,000 on-demand titles, and an unlimited DVR that saves recordings for a year, with paid plans starting as low as $25/month. Philo also offers 130+ free channels available to watch anytime without an account. Learn more at philo.com.About ReelgoodReelgood delivers comprehensive streaming availability data and content metadata to help content licensing and acquisition teams, content strategists, rights and compliance managers, content curators, ML experts, and insights and analytics teams at streaming services, studios and distributors, consumer tech companies, and research organizations operate with confidence. Reelgood tracks more than 300 streaming services in 25+ countries, including major platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Apple TV+. The database covers SVOD, AVOD, TVOD, and TV Everywhere services, with more than 4 million titles and availability data that updates every few minutes. Learn more at data.reelgood.com.Media Contacts:David Markowitz, VP, Marketing, Reelgood press@reelgood.comCamille Schmidt, Head of Communications, Philo press@philo.com

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