Gov. Little vetoes five bills

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little vetoed a flurry of bills Wednesday evening:

House Bill 758a – Daycares

Governor Little vetoed the bill because it threatens child safety. It could eliminate licensing and fire inspection requirements for childcare providers. In a fire or emergency evacuation, higher ratios and weaker safety requirements would prove catastrophic. The bill also heightens risk of fraud and abuse by bad actors. Read the veto letter here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/veto_h758a_2026.pdf

House Bill 975 – Rainy day funds

Governor Little vetoed the bill because it puts an estimated $50-55 million in the Budget Stabilization Fund (rainy day fund) when the fund is already one of the highest reserve funds in the nation. The Governor said locking excess funds in reserves limits our ability to respond to emerging needs, sustain core services, and respond to economic shifts. The Governor is particularly concerned about the state’s ability to pay for the upcoming fire season after the Legislature rejected his and the Land Board’s calls for prefunding the Fire Suppression Fund on an ongoing basis, saying it is very likely we will not have enough money to pay for this fire season. Read the veto letter here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/veto_h-975_2026.pdf

House Bill 968 – Cash transfers

The Governor vetoed this bill because the Legislature appropriated funds from canceled Permanent Building Fund (PBF) projects and put it in unrelated accounts. Idaho Code requires funding from the PBF on canceled projects to be reappropriated to other priority capital projects. The bill also left no money to pay for a 27th payroll check for state employees in FY28, placing the state in a difficult position when those obligations come due. Read the veto letter here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/veto_h-968_2026.pdf

Senate Bill 1359a – Virtual Currency Kiosk Fraud

The Governor vetoed the bill because Idaho’s seniors deserve a law that works. The bill contains critical drafting deficiencies that would undermine its own purpose. The Governor encouraged tighter definitions, clear enforcement standards, and a realistic implementation framework. Read the veto letter here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/veto_s-1359a_2026.pdf

House Bill 674 – Telecommunication service

The Governor vetoed the bill because it gives state authority to the feds on decisions related to the discontinuance of telecom services. Read the veto letter here: https://gov.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/veto_h-674_2026.pdf