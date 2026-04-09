GG Group introduces cooled high‑voltage charging harness enabling charging beyond megawatt

GG Group's cooled charging harness with integrated Power2Flow® cable enables charging beyond 1 megawatt – additional regional interface standards are also supported

Revolutionizing EV Charging, the Power2Flow® end-to-end in-vehicle solution system enables ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles beyond 1 megawatt of power.

VIENNA, WIEN, AUSTRIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GG Group introduces game-changing fast-charging technology for electric vehicles: cooled high-voltage charging harness enables charging beyond megawattVienna, Austria / April 2026 GG Group, a global leader in advanced cable and harness solutions for the automotive industry, is proud to announce its breakthrough Power2Flowcooled high-voltage charging harness.Revolutionizing EV Charging, the Power2Flowsystem, developed in collaboration with VOSS Automotive and Amphenol-Tuchel Electronics, enables ultra-fast charging of electric vehicles beyond 1 megawatt of power . This partnership enables a fully integrated, end-to-end in-vehicle solution, delivering seamless power transfer from the charging inlet through to the battery.Thanks to integrated liquid cooling and innovative thermal management, the harness supports a 70% increase in current capacity while reducing cable weight and installation complexity. This technology has the potential to reduce EV charging times to under five minutes , addressing one of the biggest barriers to widespread adoption.Key features of Power2Flow• Integrated cooling: The harness uses a multi-layer polymer heat exchanger to efficiently dissipate heat from the battery connection to the charging socket, preventing overheating and enabling higher charging currents.• Flexible & lightweight: Thanks to reduced conductor cross-section and robust insulation, Power2Flowcables are lighter and more flexible than conventional solutions, simplifying installation and handling.• Versatile compatibility: The system supports both water-glycol and immersion fluid cooling and is compatible with all state-of-the-art charging standards worldwide.• Enhanced safety & performance: Direct cooling at the charging socket ensures efficient heat removal where it’s needed most, supporting reliable ultra-fast charging.Why GG Group?• Pioneering expertise: With over 80 years of experience, GG Group is a trusted partner to leading automotive brands worldwide, producing high-quality cables, wires, and harnesses for automotive and industrial applications.• Innovation leadership: GG pioneered the first series application of aluminum in 1999 and today produces approx.12 million aluminum harnesses per year. Qualified at major OEMs and positioned as a first mover in advanced, fast-growing automotive applications, GG combines deep aluminum expertise with 10 years of zero-defect performance, meeting all requirements for future-proof energy and data transmission.• Global reach, local commitment: Operating 13 locations and employing 4,000 people globally, GG Group combines international scale with a strong focus on customer-specific solutions and quality.Interested in integrating Power2Flowinto your electric vehicle designs?Contact us today to discuss partnership opportunities or technical details for Power2Flowimplementation in your automotive projects.For more information, visit www.power2flow.com/en or contact power2flow@gg-group.comAbout GG Group (Gebauer & Griller)We, GG Group, are a global group of companies that has been producing technically advanced high-quality cables, wires and harnesses for the automotive industry and various industrial sectors for more than 80 years.We focus on energy and data transmission in technology-driven industries such as the automotive sector and beyond. We act as a driver for digitalization, innovation and new developments in our industries and represent state-of-the-art technology and optimal product design for our customers and for the overall benefit of society.Good is not enough for us. We strive for excellence in everything we do and therefore we are not satisfied until we achieve the best. Together with our customers, we work with passion to develop innovative and intelligent solutions for their challenges.Our success is based on providing high-quality products but also on our strong focus on everybody involved in this process. With around 4,000 employees at 13 locations worldwide, GG Group is one of Austria's most successful family-owned industrial companies.

GG Group's cooled charging harness with integrated Power2Flow® cable enables charging beyond 1 megawatt

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