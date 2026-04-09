Openmind Networks Announces General Availability of 5G SMSF for OpenCore SMSC

5G Standalone

Openmind Networks, a global leader in core messaging infrastructure, today announced the General Availability (GA) of its 5G SMS Function (SMSF) module

The era of 'heavy telecom' is over. Our 5G SMSF module is robust, scalable, and ready for fleet-wide adoption.” — Clark Johnson, Head of Product

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openmind Networks , a global leader in core messaging infrastructure, today announced the General Availability (GA) of its 5G SMS Function (SMSF) module for the OpenCore SMSC.Following a successful First Office Application (FOA) phase with Tier-1 operators in the Middle East region, the module is now ready for global deployment.As Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) pivot toward 5G Standalone (SA) architectures, the Openmind 5G SMSF module offers a streamlined path to next-generation messaging. Integrated natively with the Openmind Network’s Traffic Control 6000 platform, the solution allows operators to consolidate infrastructure and reduce operational complexity.Unified 5G Messaging TransitionIn the initial deployment of the Openmind solution a key focus was on the colocation of the SMSF with the existing OpenCore SMSC. This unified architecture simplifies the 5G transition by preserving established integration points for routing, filtering, and charging. In this Middle East region a requirement was for 5G subscribers to be supported on the existing platform. In this way Openmind Network’s client MNO’s avoid the costs and risks of network-wide reintegration.The 5G SMSF module replaces the legacy complexities of SS7/MAP and IMS-over-LTE with a modern 5G Service Based Architecture (SBA). It utilizes lightweight, cloud-native HTTP/2 signaling and mTLS for secure, encrypted inter-NF communication, ensuring high-scale performance and security."The era of 'heavy telecom' is over," asserts Clark Johnson, Head of Product at Openmind Networks. "Our 5G SMSF module is robust, scalable, and ready for fleet-wide adoption. By offering a colocated solution that strips away legacy friction while respecting existing integrations, we are providing the most efficient 5G Standalone path for our customers."The 5G SMSF capability is available for immediate licensing and integration for all existing Openmind Networks SMSC customers, enabling a frictionless transition within their current messaging architecture.About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks’ messaging solutions enable telecom operators to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of engineers, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering more than 1.5 billion messages per day with a global customer base which includes the world’s largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.Media ContactBrendan TobinMarketing DirectorOpenmind Networksmarketing@openmindnetworks.com

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