New CS 25 Compliant Cabin Certification and Modifications Training Program

Sofema Online Launches New CS 25 Compliant Cabin Certification and Modifications Training Program

SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has added a new professional development course to its portfolio: the CS 25 Compliant Cabin Certification & Mods Training Program . This online program is designed to provide aviation professionals with a technical and regulatory foundation regarding the certification of cabin modifications for large airplanes.The course delivers an equivalent of four days of classroom instruction through a presentation-based format. It focuses on the practical application of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) CS 25 specifications, covering the end-to-end certification process for cabin systems, structures, and equipment.Key Curriculum AreasThe syllabus addresses various aspects of airworthiness and design, including:Regulatory Framework: Certification of products, parts, and appliances, including Type Certificate Data Sheet (TCDS) considerations and Certification Review Items (CRI).CS 25 Subparts: Detailed reviews of Subpart C (Structure), Subpart D (Design and Construction), Subpart F (Equipment), and Subpart H (Electrical Wiring Interconnect Systems - EWIS).Safety and Survivability: Crashworthiness, Head Impact Criteria (HIC), emergency exit requirements, and cabin flammability standards.Cabin Systems: Certification requirements for In-Flight Entertainment (IFE), WiFi installations, medical equipment, and emergency lighting.Operational Compliance: Procedures for performing cabin and EWIS compliance "walks" to ensure adherence to certification standards.Learning ObjectivesParticipants are expected to gain a technical understanding of the CS 25 environment and the safety assessment processes defined under CS 25.1309. The program aims to equip individuals with the knowledge to document compliance effectively and interact with Design Organisation Approval (DOA) and Production Organisation Approval (POA) entities within a project framework.Registration and MembershipThe training is currently available for enrollment via the Sofema Online website.For further information regarding the CS 25 Compliant Cabin Certification & Mods Training Program or group enrollment inquiries, contact team@sassofia.com.

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