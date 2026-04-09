DOH SHARES NEW NORTH SHORE SAMPLING DATA AND ADVISES ONGOING COMMUNITY PRECAUTIONS

Posted on Apr 8, 2026 in Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) today released additional mud and sediment test results from North Shore areas affected by the recent Kona Low storms, confirming the presence of post-flood environmental and animal-associated contamination.

Preliminary results from consolidated mud and sediment samples detected the presence of Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridium perfringens and Leptospira, in addition to previously announced detections of E. coli, Enterococcus and Salmonella bacteria. Based on information on the Kona Low flooding, land use on the North Shore, as well as other flood events around the country, DOH fully expected to find these contaminated floodwater indicators in flood-carried mud. Hepatitis A and Campylobacter were not detected in preliminary samples.

Initial samples of floodwater and flood-carried mud and sediment were collected from three sites where mud from impacted communities is being consolidated, in addition to one floodwater drainage site. Samples were tested for Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, Enterococcus, Hepatitis A, Staphylococcus aureus, Campylobacter, Clostridium perfringens, Clostridium tetani and Leptospira. These analytes are commonly found in floodwaters and the mud they leave behind due to stormwater runoff and possible wastewater contamination. Some can persist naturally in soil and water, while others are introduced through human and animal waste.

Testing mud and sediment for these indicators is not routinely conducted, as levels vary widely depending on environmental conditions and location. As such, there are no established baseline levels for comparison. DOH is also awaiting sampling results for Clostridium tetani, legacy pesticides and metals.

As the state continues to experience severe weather, previously provided guidance remains appropriate and effective. Taking recommended precautions to prevent bacteria entry through the skin or mouth, like wearing PPE, cleaning exposed skin and washing hands after handling mud, soil, or standing water, greatly reduces health risks from these pathogens and other contaminants expected after a flood.

Individuals who were exposed to floodwater or flood-carried mud and sediment, who develop signs of a skin infection (redness, pain, swelling, fever), a gastrointestinal infection (persistent diarrhea (especially if bloody), vomiting, or abdominal pain), fever, or breathing problems after cleanup, should promptly seek care from a medical provider. Individuals working in impacted areas should also ensure that tetanus vaccinations are up to date.

Environmental monitoring results and safety guidance are available at https://health.hawaii.gov/konalowstorm/ .

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