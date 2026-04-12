DOH AUTHORIZES REOPENING OF MAGICS BEACH GRILL FOLLOWING CRITICAL FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS

Posted on Apr 12, 2026 in Newsroom

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) authorized the reopening of Magics Beach Grill, located at 77-6452 Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona, after it was issued a red “closed” placard on April 9 due to multiple critical food safety violations.

The food establishment, operated by Mattson Davis, received a red placard on April 9, 2026 and remained closed until a follow-up inspection confirmed all critical violations were resolved on the afternoon of Friday, April 10, 2026. The initial inspection was conducted by a DOH food safety specialist in response to a report of a foodborne illness potentially connected to the establishment. During the initial inspection, the DOH food safety specialist identified multiple critical violations.

To report a foodborne illness or food safety concern, please contact DOH at the phone numbers below or online. Notifying DOH about a foodborne illness helps to identify outbreaks and prevent the spread of illness to others.

Hawaiʻi District Health Office (Kona): 808-322-4877

808-322-4877 Hawaiʻi District Health Office (Hilo): 808-933-0912

808-933-0912 Oʻahu (Disease Reporting Line): 808-586-4586

808-586-4586 Maui District Health Office: 808-984-8213

Kauaʻi District Health Office: 808-241-3563

Critical violations that resulted in the issuance of a red “closed” placard, included:

Identifcation of multiple foods held above the required cold-holding temperature of 41 F. These foods must be maintained in compliance with Time/Temperature Controls for Safety (TCS) to prevent foodborne diseases;

The majority of the food establishment’s refrigeration units, including the primary walk-in refrigerator, were not maintaining the required cold temperature of 41 F or below and thusly were unable to keep foods cold enough to minimize risk of foodborne diseases and comply with TCS requirements;

Improper organization of foods in refrigeration units, which increases the potential for cross-contamination.

DOH required the food establishment to take corrective actions to resolve all of the violations. Corrective actions included:

Disposing of all foods that were not held at a temperature of 41 F or lower as required.

Have all refrigeration units serviced so that cold holding temperatures are maintained;

Retraining employees on proper food storage organization to prevent cross-contamination when foods are stored.

The establishment was authorized to reopen only after DOH food safety personnel confirmed critical violations were corrected.

Statewide DOH food safety personnel protect and promote the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to the Food Safety Branch website. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.

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