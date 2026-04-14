BIG Language Solutions Continues Supporting AmChamSpain as Official Translation Partner

BIG continues as AmChamSpain’s Official Translation Partner in 2026, providing expert multilingual services to support global business communications.

BIG has consistently provided reliable, high-quality language services that help facilitate clear and seamless interaction among our members and stakeholders.” — Aida Casamitjana, Executive Director of AmChamSpain

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIG Language Solutions (BIG) is pleased to continue its role as the Official Translation Partner of The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain) in 2026, reinforcing a valued collaboration focused on helping businesses communicate clearly across languages and markets.

As AmChamSpain continues to support a dynamic network of companies operating between Spain and the United States, BIG remains a trusted language partner for organizations that need accuracy, speed, and industry-specific expertise. The continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to enabling stronger multilingual communication for AmChamSpain’s members and stakeholders.

For members of AmChamSpain, that means ongoing access to BIG’s full range of language solutions, including translation, interpretation, localization, and multilingual content support. Whether organizations need help with day-to-day business communications or highly specialized content in regulated sectors, BIG provides the linguistic expertise and operational support needed to move confidently in global markets.

BIG’s support for AmChamSpain members includes services such as Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI), Video Remote Interpretation (VRI), specialized Patent and Intellectual Property translations for legal and technical accuracy, and localization for industries including life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and other complex sectors. With ISO-certified quality processes, secure technology, and experienced project teams, BIG helps organizations reduce risk while improving clarity and consistency across every interaction.

“Continuing our partnership with AmChamSpain in 2026 is an important reflection of the trust built between our organizations,” said Tim Moorcroft, SVP of IP and Legal Translations at BIG Language Solutions. “We’re proud to support its members with language solutions that help them operate effectively across borders and communicate with confidence.”

This next year of partnership builds on a strong foundation and underscores BIG’s ongoing commitment to serving international organizations with tailored language support that meets real business demands.

“Our collaboration with BIG Language Solutions brings tangible value to our members,” said the Executive Director of AmChamSpain, Aida Casamitjana. “BIG has consistently provided reliable, high-quality language services that help facilitate clear and seamless interaction among our members and stakeholders.”

About BIG Language Solutions

BIG Language Solutions helps complex organizations trust every word of their interpretations and translations. Clients rely on BIG for expert language support delivered by specialists who understand their industry, timeline, and quality expectations.

From interpretation and translation to broader language services, BIG supports organizations that cannot afford uncertainty — especially in healthcare, government, and other regulated industries where accuracy matters most.

BIG Language Solutions. Trust Every Word™

To learn more about BIG’s services, please visit: https://biglanguage.com/

About American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain)

The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain), founded in 1917, is a non-political, non-profit organization representing more than 240 companies with a combined revenue of €248 billion in Spain — approximately 20% of the GDP — and generating over one million direct and indirect jobs. Its members include major U.S. multinationals (27 of which are in the Fortune 100), Spanish companies (including 17 from the IBEX-35), and SMEs from both countries. Its mission is to strengthen public-private collaboration by promoting initiatives that contribute to economic growth, improving competitiveness, and fostering the internationalization of the Spanish economy. AmChamSpain is part of the global network of AmChams, which are affiliated with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the leading business organization in the United States, representing more than 3 million businesses.

Learn more at https://www.amchamspain.com/en/.

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