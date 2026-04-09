Integrated Precision Cleaning and Packaging Supporting FDA- and MDR-Compliant Supply Chains

Inside the Clean & Pack Technology Center: multi-step precision cleaning with single chamber vacuum pre-cleaning and ultrasonic multistage final cleaning, combined with integrated downstream services for controlled handling and packaging. Controlled packaging and fulfillment processes supporting cleanliness retention and traceability. Representatives from Ecoclean Inc. and EnPak LLC mark the launch of the joint facility, which offers integrated precision cleaning and packaging services for the medical device supply chain.

Ecoclean & EnPak open Clean & Pack Technology Center in Warsaw, Indiana

This Technology Center reflects what MedTech manufacturers are asking for today: reliable cleaning results paired with downstream processes that protect cleanliness through packaging and shipment.” — Sandro Siminovich, Director of Sales, Ecoclean Inc.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecoclean Inc. and EnPak LLC have opened a joint Clean & Pack Technology Center in Warsaw, Indiana, expanding U.S.-based capabilities for validated precision cleaning, controlled handling, and compliant packaging of medical device components. Designed specifically for the needs of medical device OEMs, contract manufacturers (CMOs), and critical supply‑chain partners, the facility combines process development, industrial trials, and scalable contract services within a single, integrated workflow.

As regulatory expectations continue to tighten – driven by FDA and EU MDR requirements, and increasing demands for documented particulate and chemical cleanliness – medical device manufacturers face growing pressure to ensure repeatable and reliable component cleaning performance while maintaining flexibility, traceability, and cost control. The new Technology Center addresses these challenges by enabling customers to develop, validate, and transfer cleaning processes into production without the immediate need for capital investment in in-house equipment and infrastructure. Typical applications include components such as orthopedic implants, surgical instruments, dental components, and other specialized parts requiring cleaning and compliant packaging.

“This Technology Center reflects what MedTech manufacturers are asking for today: reliable cleaning results paired with downstream processes that protect cleanliness through packaging and shipment,” says Sandro Siminovich, Director of Sales, Ecoclean Inc. “Customers can run trials under production-relevant conditions, generate the documentation they need, and scale into contract cleaning using validated processes.”

Marlene Betances, President and Partner, EnPak LLC, adds: “By integrating cleaning with controlled packaging and logistics, we reduce handoffs and risk points in the supply chain. That helps customers maintain product integrity while meeting regulatory and quality-system expectations.”

Advanced precision cleaning for medical device components

The Clean & Pack Technology Center is equipped with a range of industrial cleaning systems designed to address diverse medical device cleanliness requirements. Available technologies include the Ecoclean EcoCcompact single-chamber vacuum system with closed-loop modified alcohol vapor degreasing for the controlled removal of oils, greases, and other production-related contaminants. For precision cleaning to defined particulate and residue limits, an ultrasonic immersion cleaning system UCMSmartLine is used. In addition, multiple UCMCombiLine systems are available as modular, highly flexible ultrasonic cleaning platforms. Together, these systems support application-specific process development, enabling cleaning parameters to be defined, verified, and documented during industrial component trials and then transferred directly into validated, production-ready processes. The same equipment and process logic are used for contract cleaning, supporting both small-batch processing and scalable series production.

Integrated downstream services: protecting cleanliness beyond the cleaning line

Through its partnership with EnPak, the Warsaw Technology Center extends beyond cleaning to deliver end-to-end Clean & Pack workflows tailored to regulated MedTech manufacturing environments. Downstream capabilities include packaging, inspection, labeling, inventory management, order fulfillment, and documentation support aligned with customer quality systems. Additional services include drying and cleanliness verification, surface protection where required, material handling, and structured documentation supporting regulatory and customer-specific requirements. By integrating these steps, the Technology Center is designed to maintain cleanliness, traceability, and process control from the cleaning system through final shipment helping manufacturers reduce complexity while supporting compliance.

Why outsource: flexibility, validation, and faster access to capacity

For many medical device manufacturers and suppliers, outsourcing cleaning and downstream processes offers a strategic advantage, particularly when balancing regulatory requirements with operational flexibility. The Clean & Pack Technology Center supports prototyping and validation projects in which cleaning processes must be defined and proven before committing to internal equipment investment. It also provides an efficient solution for small and medium batch production where in-house systems are not economically viable, while offering the volume flexibility needed to respond quickly to changing demand without capital expenditure. In addition, the facility can serve as a reliable capacity backup, helping manufacturers maintain continuity during planned maintenance activities or unexpected equipment downtime. Beyond production support, the Technology Center functions as a practical evaluation environment, allowing customers to assess cleaning performance, documentation approaches, and integrated Clean & Pack workflows under production conditions.

Marked by a ribbon cutting

The opening of the Clean & Pack Technology Center was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony in March, attended by representatives from Ecoclean and EnPak, along with local officials and invited guests. The event underscored the Center’s role as a regional resource for validated cleaning trials, flexible contract capacity, and integrated downstream services supporting medical device manufacturing.

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