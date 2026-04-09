Kajora Global Launches Performance & Longevity Council

Kajora Global Family Network — convening credible platforms at the intersection of performance, transition, and long-term stewardship.

New council supports athletes and high-performing individuals navigating the physical, psychological, and medical realities of long-term health.

Performance and longevity are not singular paths. They are the result of informed choices, access to credible support, and the ability to adapt as bodies, lives, and circumstances evolve over time.” — Jennifer Katrulya, Founder, Kajora Global Family Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kajora Global Family Network ("Kajora") today announced the launch of the Kajora Performance & Longevity Council, a new division dedicated to supporting athletes and high-performing individuals through the complex realities of sustained performance, long-term health, and life transitions across all stages of life.

The Council is designed to address a growing gap in how performance, health, and longevity are approached — particularly for individuals whose bodies, identities, and careers are shaped by high demands, pressure, and change. Rather than focusing on short-term outcomes or aesthetics, the initiative centers on durability, function, and health span, recognizing that sustainable performance looks different for every individual and at every life stage.

The Kajora Performance & Longevity Council will explore and support a wide range of evidence-based approaches to health and performance, including physical training, mental performance strategies, medical and therapeutic interventions, recovery science, and long-term planning. The Council explicitly acknowledges that lifelong health may include diverse medical pathways — such as pharmaceutical therapies, surgical interventions, behavioral support, and adaptive strategies over time — reflecting the realities faced by many individuals pursuing long-term well-being.

The Council is co-chaired by Joelle Paul-Cook, Ph.D., an anchor sponsor of Kajora and a member of Kajora's Board of Advisors. She works across athlete engagement, platform development, consumer performance brands, and execution. Her background in business leadership includes published research on leadership development and the role of sports in shaping long-term outcomes.

In keeping with Kajora's governance-first approach, a second co-chair seat has been intentionally reserved and will be announced at a later date following a deliberate, values-aligned selection process. This structure reflects Kajora's belief that leadership roles should be earned, aligned, and built for long-term stewardship rather than filled for speed.

In addition to its advisory and convening work, the Council will support a curated speaker and writer network designed to elevate credible voices across athletics, performance, health, and longevity. The network will provide a structured pathway for athletes, industry leaders, family offices, and institutional participants with lived experience and informed perspectives to develop and share thought leadership — while also offering organizations and audiences access to trusted insights shaped by real-world performance, capital stewardship, and life transition.

The Council will also engage with select consumer and performance-oriented brands that align with its emphasis on evidence-based design, health span, and responsible use. These collaborations are intended to examine how products — across nutrition, hydration, recovery, and lifestyle — intersect with real-world performance, longevity, and daily function. Rather than endorsements, the Council's approach will focus on thoughtful integration, education, and feedback loops between athletes, institutions, and product developers.

"Performance and longevity are not singular paths," said Jennifer Katrulya, Founder of Kajora. "They are the result of informed choices, access to credible support, and the ability to adapt as bodies, lives, and circumstances evolve over time."

The Council will serve as a platform for dialogue, education, and collaboration across athletics, endurance sports, ownership and capital, health and longevity science, and institutional advisory disciplines. Its work will include curated conversations, private briefings, event partnerships, and thought leadership focused on helping individuals sustain capacity, purpose, and engagement well beyond traditional definitions of peak performance.

The launch aligns with Kajora's broader mission to convene credible, governance-minded platforms at the intersection of performance, transition, and long-term stewardship. Additional details regarding Council leadership, advisory participation, and partner initiatives will be announced in the coming months.

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