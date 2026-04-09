Easter marks the highest Bible engagement day in YouVersion history

YouVersion's most popular Bible verse this Easter was Matthew 28:6, “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”

Hunger for Scripture continues to grow worldwide, with year-over-year growth in every region throughout Holy Week

Seeing people around the world encounter Scripture, many for the first time, is exactly why we exist.” — Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion Founder and CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouVersion, creator of the world’s most popular Bible App , hit new records throughout Holy Week, with an average of 18.7 million people engaging with the Bible each day through its Family of Apps. On Easter Sunday, Bible engagement surged to more than 21.6 million people, a new record for the holiday and the most engaged day in YouVersion history. Building on the momentum of one billion installs across the YouVersion Family of Apps last year, all 10 of the highest days for Bible engagement in YouVersion's history have happened so far in 2026.Across the globe, Bible engagement during Holy Week grew by 15% compared to last year. Every region of the world saw significant increases, including Sub-Saharan Africa with 37% year-over-year growth and Latin America up 22%, representing millions of people engaging with God's Word in each region.Easter is one of the most significant events on the Christian calendar, and many people, whether lifelong Christians or simply curious about the Easter story, engage with Scripture more deeply during Lent and Holy Week. Certain verses stand out each year as the most popular during the Easter holiday season. Last Easter, John 16:33 ranked as the most-read verse globally, with this year’s most popular verse being Matthew 28:6, “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”YouVersion Founder and CEO Bobby Gruenewald says: “Over the last several months, worldwide interest in the Bible has continued to increase. It’s encouraging to see people searching for and consistently coming back to Scripture for guidance, encouragement and answers. We especially see this at Easter where more people are either reflecting on their faith or trying to understand who Jesus was for themselves. Seeing people around the world encounter Scripture, many for the first time, is exactly why we exist.”The Bible App provides access to the Bible in more than 2,400 different languages and more than 3,750 translations, plus video content and Bible Plans offered in partnership with ministries all over the globe. YouVersion is powered by tens of thousands of partners around the world, and this Holy Week, featured video content from The Chosen, BibleProject, and Museum of the Bible brought the Easter story to life for millions of people in the Bible App.“Historically, Easter is one of the highest days for engagement each year,” said Gruenewald. “It’s incredible to see interest and engagement in God’s Word increase every year during this season when we remember Jesus’ sacrifice and love for the world. For anyone who isn’t already engaging with the Bible daily, there’s no better time to start than today.”About YouVersionCreated by Life.Church, YouVersion designs free, biblically centered experiences that encourage and challenge people to seek God throughout each day. The YouVersion Family of Apps—including the Bible App, Bible App Lite, and Bible App for Kids—has been installed on more than one billion devices worldwide. The Bible App offers a Bible experience in more than 2,400 languages and helps people deepen their relationship with God. Bible App Lite is optimized for offline use and helps people access God’s Word in markets with device and data limitations. Bible engagement is measured by Daily Active Users (DAU) across these three apps, an industry-standard data point reflecting the number of unique users opening one of the apps on a given day. Developed in partnership with OneHope, the Bible App for Kids helps children engage with the Bible through interactive animations and fun activities. For more information about YouVersion, visit youversion.com

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