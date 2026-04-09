APiJET Announces FlightTrace™ for Digital Winglets 4D™

Real-Time Flight Optimizations Now Backed by Post-Flight Analytics Engine for End-to-End Flight Efficiency and Control

With FlightTrace™ for Digital Winglets 4D™ we can now provide dual-phase intelligence, making flight analysis and optimization more transparent, auditable, and actionable.” — Rob Green, CEO of APiJET

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APiJET has announced FlightTrace™ for Digital Winglets 4D™, a significant addition to the leading flight path optimization platform. FlightTrace™ is a new operational intelligence engine providing airlines with a complete, data-driven view of every flight. FlightTrace™ will be available globally to all Digital Winglets 4D™ customers in Q2 at no additional cost.Compare Planned, Optimized, and Actual Flight PerformanceFlightTrace™ extends Digital Winglets 4D™ by combining real-time, deconflicted flight optimizations with a new layer of post-flight analytics. With FlightTrace™, operators can compare the original flight plan, recommended optimizations from Digital Winglets 4D™, and the actual flight path—contextualized with critical data recorded at the time of flight, including weather, winds, airspace constraints, and air traffic control impacts. The result is a unified view that enables deeper performance analysis, identification of inefficiencies, and scalable reporting to drive measurable fuel and time savings across an airline’s entire fleet.“FlightTrace™ advances our mission to deliver the industry’s most powerful and rapidly deployable platform for flight efficiency,” said Rob Green, CEO of APiJET. “We can now provide dual-phase intelligence, real-time flight recommendations paired with post-flight performance analytics, making flight analysis and optimization more transparent, auditable, and actionable.”Patent Protected InnovationDigital Winglets 4D™ remains the only real-time, tactical flight optimization solution delivering globally deconflicted, alternative flight paths for fuel and time savings without requiring onboard hardware or software. Digital Winglets 4D™ is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,584,749, issued on March 24, 2026, covering key technologies for deriving aircraft state data in real time without the use of onboard equipment or hardware installation.Seamless Deployment, Immediate ValueDigital Winglets 4D™, and now FlightTrace™, are designed for rapid deployment with no onboard hardware or software installation required. This architecture enables airlines to rapidly integrate Digital Winglets 4D™ and immediately realize cost and fuel savings.About APiJETBased in Seattle, WA, APiJET is the aviation software company behind Digital Winglets™, the flight route optimization solution that provides real-time, conflict-free, alternative flight paths. Digital Winglets™ continuously analyzes flight telemetry, including aircraft performance, wind, restricted airspace, convective weather, turbulence, and conflicting traffic, recommending real-time, conflict-free vertical and lateral rerouting. Digital Winglets™ reduces fuel burn and flight time, accelerating sustainability goals.

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