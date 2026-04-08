Idaho Guardsmen take runner-up spot in Best Mapper UK 2026

An Idaho National Guard team earned runner-up honors in the British Army’s Best Mapper UK 2026 competition held at Longmoor Camp in Hampshire, England. Maj. Benjamin Farnsworth and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Christine Smith were the only U.S. military representatives entered in the competition. They faced off against two teams from the Canadian Armed Forces and six teams fielded by the British Army. A team representing the Canadian Forces Joint Imagery Centre took top honors.

Farnsworth, military intelligence officer, said placing in the competition is coveted within this small professional community.

“For us, the main goal was really to go and represent the United States Army and the Idaho Army National Guard and the 116th (Cavalry Brigade Combat Team),” said Farnsworth. “We also tried to take advantage of the cultural immersion, especially getting to know our counterparts in the British and Canadian militaries so we could understand them better and build those relationships.”

According to Farnsworth, the Best Mapper UK is a newer offspring of the U.S. Amy’s Best Mapper competition and is designed to create an order of merit list to decide which British teams will compete at Ft. Leonard Wood. Best Mapper UK is in its second year, although this year marks the first time the British Army has sent an open invitation to allies.

In addition to tasks related to geospatial mapping, Mapper UK tests a variety of fundamental soldiering skills including marksmanship, land navigation, vehicle maintenance and physical fitness.

Smith, a geospatial engineering technician, said the challenges presented by the competition provided an opportunity to test herself personally and professionally.

“Just being immersed in that week-long training exercise where you’re never really taking a break from it is a valuable experience, and we can learn something about ourselves from being pushed to our limits,” said Smith. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity that I got to go and represent Idaho.”