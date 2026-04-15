CUDIS Introduces First AI Ring With Biological Age Tracking

CUDIS beta data indicates 40% of users show faster biological aging; physical activity shows strongest correlation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUDIS announced the launch of its AI-powered wearable ring and the introduction of new features, including “CUDIS Age,” a biological age tracking metric, during its multi-city Wellness Insight & Longevity event series. The company also introduced CUDIS Sporty and its “Pace of Aging” feature, designed to estimate biological aging trends based on user activity and recovery data.CUDIS reported aggregated data from more than 3,100 beta users who tracked daily activity and recovery metrics. According to the company, the data suggests correlations between activity levels, recovery indicators, and biological aging trends. According to the data, approximately 40% of users showed biological age estimates higher than their chronological age. The analysis also indicated that physical activity had a stronger correlation with biological age than other measured factors, including sleep duration, heart rate variability (HRV), and resting heart rate.The Science of Staying Young“The ‘Pace of Aging’ feature is designed to provide users with insights into how daily habits may influence long-term health outcomes,” said CEO Edison Chen. “The goal is to help users better understand the relationship between routine behaviors and biological health indicators.”- Approximately 40% of users recorded biological age estimates above chronological age, with an average difference of 1.27 years.- Users with lower activity levels, including fewer than 3,000 daily steps, were more likely to show higher biological age estimates despite moderate sleep scores.- The data suggests that consistent physical activity showed a stronger correlation with biological age than other tracked metrics.- Older user groups demonstrated slower estimated aging trends compared to younger cohorts, based on aggregated data analysis.From a medical standpoint, the implications are significant. "One of the most powerful components is the preventative aspect of care," said Dr. Lilian Le, OD. "Usually when a doctor sees you, they only get a snapshot of your health in time. Wearable health technology allows for more constant monitoring, which can lead to earlier intervention when there's signs of abnormality. Pairing that with AI giving users actionable guidance as well as allowing data to be shared with healthcare providers can make it an essential part of preventative healthcare."The Complete Longevity Ecosystem: AI Coaching, Health Points, and CommunityAs an official partner of UCLA Athletics and Olympic athletes, with top investor backing including Tim Draper, CUDIS is shaping the future where wellness, style, and tech converge.CUDIS transforms solo tracking into shared accountability. Create communities or families to monitor stats and set social challenges with your favorite groups. Earn Health Points (HP) through daily check-ins and redeem for supplements, telehealth visits, recovery sessions, and premium features. Upcoming women's health features include cycle tracking with AI coaching, partner sync, and phase-specific recommendations."I've tried many wellness gadgets and CUDIS is the first one I reach out for every day. The health points for recovery and tracking my bio-age feels like the future" said Rosey Effiong, American track and field athlete 4x World Gold Medalist and a 14x All-American."It's so easy to wear, way better than having a bulky watch on my wrist," said Chris Borzor, Haitian Olympic sprinter and dual national record holder (100m, 200m). "It tracks my performance and recovery, so when I step onto the track, I know I'm at my best".Introduced to the brand through her university, UCLA gymnast Chae Campbell, echoed the sentiment: "The aging feature honestly scared me a little but that's exactly why I'm excited to try it. Community is everything for my well-being. Having a ring and people who are in it with me helps me feel motivated and show up as my best."Learn more at www.cudis.xyz

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