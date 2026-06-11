Call for Proposals for 2027 Minnesota Organic Conference

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture invites farmers, educators, researchers, and advocates to submit session proposals and speaker suggestions for the 2027 Minnesota Organic Conference, set for January 7-8, 2027, at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, MN.

For more than two decades, the Minnesota Organic Conference has connected farmers with some of the nation's leading organic researchers, educators, and practitioners. The event highlights Minnesota's strong organic agriculture sector and provides opportunities for producers to learn about emerging research, innovative farming practices, and resources available to support organic operations of all sizes and types.

“Minnesota is home to a strong organic farming community,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen. “The Minnesota Organic Conference gives farmers the opportunity to learn from leading researchers and from eachother. We're proud of the investments to organic agriculture made under the Walz-Flanagan administration and look forward to a great conference in January.”

Conference organizers welcome proposals for breakout sessions, panel discussions, and keynote speakers. Submissions will be accepted through June 29 through a simple online form. A planning committee will review all submissions and select a dynamic lineup of engaging sessions. Selected presenters will receive complimentary conference registration, travel reimbursement, and for farmers and others who may need it, a speaking honorarium.

Information about trade show exhibition and conference sponsorship will be available in late August. The full conference program will be released later this fall. Those interested in receiving exhibitor, sponsor, or program updates can sign up here.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us