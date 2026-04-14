New book offers burned-out middle managers something rare: hope and a plan

The Fog of Work: A Simple Approach to Navigating the Complexity of Middle Management by Adam Tarnow

The Fog of Work offers middle managers a practical path through the chaos without pretending the hard parts aren't real.

There is not a way out of their situation, but there is a way through.” — Adam Tarnow

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than half of middle managers report feeling burned out. Despite overseeing the majority of work that actually gets done, they are chronically under-appreciated, under-resourced, and overwhelmed. The Fog of Work : A Simple Approach to Navigating the Complexity of Middle Management" offers hope to the millions of managers caught in this impossible position. Written by leadership development specialist Adam Tarnow , the book doesn't sugarcoat the reality of the role."Middle managers are absolutely vital to the workforce, but so many of them are miserable," says Tarnow. "I want to show them that although there is not a way out of their situation, there is a way through. It is possible to significantly reduce the risk of burnout."At the heart of the book is a simple but powerful image: The Valley. Picture a manager standing at the bottom of a U-shaped valley. On one side, problems and pressure pour down from senior leadership: shifting priorities, unrealistic expectations, and decisions made without full context. On the other side, direct reports (many of whom are still developing their skills and judgment) push down their own unresolved problems. The middle manager absorbs it all from both directions, with little room to breathe.It's an image most middle managers will recognize immediately. And Tarnow's message is that surviving The Valley isn't about working harder, it's about working differently."The Fog of Work" calls today’s middle managers to upgrade their operating system. Built around one of history's most enduring questions — What do I control? — "The Fog of Work" delivers actionable guidance that is honest, grounded, and refreshingly human.Available today wherever books are sold.About Adam TarnowAdam Tarnow is a Dallas-based leadership development specialist, keynote speaker, and author of The Fog of Work. A former public accountant (and middle manager), Adam heads up the Leadership Development Practice at PeopleWorks International . He’s spoken to audiences across industries—from manufacturing to professional services to education—and has a gift for making complex leadership ideas simple, practical, and unforgettable.

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