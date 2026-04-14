PLEXIS Highlights Expanded Revenue Reconciliation Capabilities to Help Payers Improve Financial Accuracy and Visibility

Recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2026 “Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration”

These enhancements build on a broader commitment to help payers modernize core admin workflows without disruption, while improving financial performance.

Our focus is to give payer organizations the visibility and control they need to ensure they are being paid what they are owed.” — Sean Garrett, COO of PLEXIS

MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PLEXIS Healthcare Systems , a provider of enterprise core administration and claims processing solutions for almost 30 years, today announced expanded capabilities within its Quantum Choiceplatform to support advanced revenue reconciliation for healthcare payers.As Medicare, Medicaid, and other government-sponsored programs continue to evolve, payer organizations face increasing pressure to ensure that revenue received aligns precisely with expected payments tied to member eligibility, capitation structures, and premium billing. Even small discrepancies can result in significant financial exposure when scaled across large populations.Quantum Choice helps address this challenge by enabling organizations to systematically reconcile expected versus received revenue at the member and plan level. By aligning claims adjudication, premium billing, and payment tracking within a unified platform, PLEXIS helps reduce manual intervention while improving financial accuracy and operational efficiency.“Revenue reconciliation is not just a finance function. It is a core operational discipline that directly impacts margin, compliance, and confidence in your data,” said Sean Garrett, COO. “Our focus is to give payer organizations the visibility and control they need to ensure they are being paid what they are owed.”Key capabilities include:• Automated reconciliation of expected versus received payments across Medicare and Medicaid populations• Integrated premium billing and payment posting to reduce administrative overhead• Support for complex plan structures, including multi-line and government-sponsored programs• Real-time visibility into discrepancies to enable faster resolution and reduce financial riskQuantum Choice’s automation-driven approach connects upstream eligibility and billing processes with downstream financial reporting, allowing organizations to identify gaps earlier and minimize revenue leakage.These enhancements build on a broader commitment to helping payer organizations modernize core administrative workflows without disruption, while improving financial performance and operational transparency.For more information about Quantum Choice and PLEXIS Healthcare Systems, visit www.plexishealth.com ________________________________________About PLEXIS Healthcare SystemsPLEXIS Healthcare Systems delivers enterprise-grade core administration and claims processing solutions that power modern healthcare payers and delivery organizations. Recognized as a representative vendor in Gartner’s 2026 “Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payer Core Administration”, PLEXIS enables organizations to navigate evolving market demands around automation, integration, and benefit complexity. Through its flagship platform, Quantum Choice, PLEXIS supports the full spectrum of core administrative functions including claims adjudication, enrollment, premium billing, provider data management, and benefit configuration. Built on a scalable, API-enabled architecture, the platform allows payers to streamline workflows, reduce manual intervention, and adapt to shifting regulatory and product requirements.PLEXIS solutions are designed to align with the market’s shift toward composable, API-driven ecosystems and real-time data integration, empowering health plans to modernize at their own pace while maintaining operational continuity. With advanced automation, configurable rules-based processing, and seamless interoperability, PLEXIS helps organizations improve efficiency, reduce administrative friction, and deliver accurate outcomes across the claims lifecycle.More than 100 organizations trust PLEXIS to manage complex benefit structures and process millions of covered lives across all lines of business. By combining deep domain expertise with flexible technology, PLEXIS enables payers to meet today’s operational challenges while building a foundation for future innovation.For more information, visit www.plexishealth.com

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