TendedBar to Showcase Expanded Beverage Automation Platform at The NAMA Show

TendedBar Countertop Unit TendedBar Refresher Bar TendedBar Logo

Company to feature new countertop unit and non-alcoholic beverage capabilities on Innovation Way

We’re also continuing to expand the platform with a new dual-screen vending unit set to launch in late summer 2026.” — Justin Honeysuckle, co-founder and CEO of TendedBar

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TendedBar , a provider of automated beverage dispensing systems for high-traffic hospitality environments, will showcase its latest platform innovations at The NAMA Show , where the company will be featured front and center in the heart of Innovation Way.TendedBar will introduce its new countertop unit, a compact format designed for a variety of hospitality environments. The unit supports both front-of-house and back-of-house operations, enabling operators to streamline service, improve consistency and expand beverage offerings without increasing labor demands. When this unit is connected to a payment device, it allows you to control access and increase margins.“The beverage category is evolving fast, and operators can no longer rely on a single offering to drive revenue,” said Justin Honeysuckle, co-founder and CEO of TendedBar. “At NAMA, we’re showing how TendedBar is meeting that shift with our countertop unit on display, built to serve high-demand beverages like dirty sodas, refreshers, iced coffee, tea, boba and cocktails in a compact, automated format. We’re also continuing to expand the platform with a new dual-screen vending unit set to launch in late summer 2026. Being featured in the heart of Innovation Way is a strong validation of the direction this industry is moving and the role automation will play in it.”At this year’s event, TendedBar will be serving through the Tended Trailer unit. The company’s platform supports a wide range of beverage categories, including cocktails, beer, wine, refreshers, dirty sodas, iced coffee and energy-based drinks. It is designed for use across stadiums, hotels, micro-markets, restaurants, quick-service locations, airports and entertainment venues.TendedBar will be exhibiting at Booth 1G on Innovation Way during The NAMA Show. Attendees can schedule on-site meetings to learn more about the company’s beverage automation solutions.About TendedBarTendedBar is redefining how beverages are made, served and enjoyed. As a provider of automated beverage dispensing systems for high-traffic hospitality environments, TendedBar has expanded its platform to support fast-growing beverage categories including refreshers, boba tea, dirty sodas, energy-based drinks and specialty mixes.

Efficiency Through Automation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.