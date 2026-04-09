Author Jeff Wright Says Trojan War Offers Lessons for the Hormuz Crisis

Jeff Wright, creator of the popular Trojan War: The Podcast and author of The Full Disclosure Iliad: From Mythic Origins to Trojan Horse

As the Hormuz crisis deepens, author Jeff Wright says a 3,000-year-old war story offers a stark warning about choke points and overconfident leaders.

Once a war starts, it stops caring about the promises made at the beginning and it starts presenting leaders with a menu they don’t like: stalemate, escalation, compromise, or humiliation” — Jeff Wright

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global attention focuses on conflict and instability around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints — author and podcaster Jeff Wright says a strikingly similar strategic problem appears in one of the oldest war stories ever told: the Trojan War.

According to Wright, the ancient conflict between Greece and Troy may be one of the earliest wars fought over control of a narrow maritime passage. In the Bronze Age, the city of Troy commanded access to the Dardanelles Strait, a critical trade route connecting the Mediterranean and Black Seas. Whoever held that chokepoint wielded enormous influence over trade, resources, and economic power — a strategic reality that still shapes conflicts today.

“Strip away the mythology, and the Trojan War starts to look surprisingly modern,” Wright said. “You have a coalition, a strategic waterway, a leader promising quick victory, and then the much harder question: what happens if the enemy refuses to cooperate with your timetable?”

Wright explores these themes in his forthcoming book, The Full Disclosure Iliad: From Mythic Origins to Trojan Horse (May 2026), which retells the Trojan War as a continuous narrative while highlighting its political and strategic realism. In Wright’s retelling, Agamemnon, commander of the Greek expedition, launches the war with confidence that overwhelming force will produce a quick victory. Instead, the Greeks find themselves trapped in a long and costly conflict when Troy refuses to collapse on schedule.

“The Trojan War story understands something leaders throughout history often learn too late,” Wright said. “Once a war starts, it stops caring about the promises made at the beginning. It stops respecting the timetable. And it starts presenting leaders with a menu they don’t like: stalemate, escalation, compromise, or humiliation.”

Wright emphasizes that the enduring power of the Trojan War story lies not just in its heroes and drama, but in its clear-eyed portrayal of leadership, public rhetoric, strategic geography, and the difficulty of ending wars once they begin.

“Homer’s Iliad has lasted for three thousand years not just because it is a great story,” Wright said, “but because the people in it — their pride, their miscalculations, their political pressures — are still recognizable today.”

ABOUT THE FULL DISCLOSURE ILIAD

The Full Disclosure Iliad releases in May 2026 and presents the complete Trojan War story — from mythic origins to the fall of Troy — in a single continuous narrative, incorporating Homer, the lost epics of the Trojan War Cycle, Greek drama, Roman retellings, and modern scholarship into one accessible story for modern readers.

ABOUT JEFF WRIGHT

Jeff Wright is a Canadian storyteller, author, and host of the popular Trojan War: The Podcast and Odyssey: The Podcast, long-form storytelling projects that bring classical literature to modern audiences through narrative performance, commentary, and historical context.

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