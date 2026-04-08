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Tolt Technologies' Ability Drive® Now Supports the Smartbox Grid Pad EVO Eye Gaze Camera.

We are thrilled to add the Smartbox Grid Pad EVO to the growing list of supported devices for Ability Drive®.” — Tracy Beavers, CEO

DUVALL, WA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expanded compatibility brings industry-leading eye tracking to power wheelchair driving for users of the Smartbox Grid Pad 13 and Grid Pad 16 Tolt Technologies , maker of the Ability Drive drive-by-eye power wheelchair control system, today announced compatibility with the Smartbox Grid Pad EVO eye-gaze camera. This integration enables Grid Pad EVO users to independently drive and adjust seating on their power wheelchair using only their eye movements, combining Smartbox's latest intelligent eye tracking technology with Tolt Technologies' patented Ability Drivesystem.The Smartbox Grid Pad EVO is Smartbox's most advanced in-house eye tracker, featuring powerful machine learning algorithms trained on real-world scenarios to deliver fast, accurate, and highly responsive performance. The EVO's dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) handles all eye tracking processing directly on the camera, not the host device, enabling smooth, low-latency performance even under challenging conditions. The EVO is designed to work seamlessly for users who wear glasses, have a range of head positions, or use their device in varying lighting environments. It is available exclusively with the Grid Pad 13 and Grid Pad 16 communication aids.Ability Driveis a drive control interface that enables people who cannot use a traditional joystick to independently drive and operate seating on a power wheelchair using eye-gaze. Using on-screen buttons and Tolt Technologies' patented Drive by Eye™ technology, Ability Driveopens the door to independent mobility for individuals living with ALS/MND, Cerebral Palsy, spinal cord injuries, Duchenne’s, and other conditions affecting limb function.“We are thrilled to add the Smartbox Grid Pad EVO to the growing list of supported devices for Ability Drive. Smartbox’s EVO represents the cutting edge of AAC eye tracking technology, and we are proud to bring this integration to users who depend on their Grid Pad for both communication and mobility.”— Tracy Beavers, CEO Tolt TechnologiesFor many power wheelchair users, their AAC device is already central to their daily independence. By enabling the Grid Pad EVO camera to also control mobility through Ability Drive, users can now rely on a single, familiar eye-gaze system for both communication and driving, reducing device complexity and improving their overall independence.AvailabilitySupport for the Smartbox Grid Pad EVO is available now in Ability Drive. For a full list of supported eye-gaze devices, visit tolttechnologies.com/supported-eye-gaze-devices. To learn more about the Smartbox Grid Pad EVO, visit thinksmartbox.com/evo.About Tolt TechnologiesTolt Technologies is a woman-owned business and WBENC-certified company based in Washington State, dedicated to expanding mobility independence for people with physical disabilities. Tolt Technologies is the maker of Ability Drive, a patented drive-by-eye system that enables power wheelchair users to drive independently using eye-gaze technology. Ability Driveis available through a broad network of distributors across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit tolttechnologies.com.About SmartboxSmartbox is a leading developer of AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) technology, best known for Grid software and the Grid Pad range of communication aids. Smartbox designs products to help people with a wide range of disabilities express themselves and live more independently. The Grid Pad EVO is Smartbox’s most advanced in-house eye tracker, available exclusively with the Grid Pad 13 and Grid Pad 16. For more information, visit thinksmartbox.com.

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