Engage Mobilize, Inc. selected by the U.S. Air Force for Contested Logistics Refueling Operations

Bringing cutting-edge commercial innovation into defense fuel logistics.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engage Mobilize, Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on fuel tracking & logistics to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on May 23, 2025 Engage Mobilize, Inc. will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.“Fuel logistics is no longer just a support function – it’s a strategic advantage. Through our collaboration with the U.S. Air Force, we’re helping redefine energy logistics in contested environments to enhance supply chain resilience, reduce operational risk, and ensure energy availability in alignment with Department of War priorities.” – Jenna Velardi, COOAbout Engage Mobilize, Inc.Engage Mobilize is a digital field operations platform that enables energy operators andservice providers to optimize dispatch, logistics workflows, vendor coordination, anddigital ticketing. The platform captures real-time operational data at the field levelthrough mobile applications, geofencing, IoT integrations, and configurable digital forms,and integrates with enterprise systems via open APIs. Engage Mobilize also supportssecure logistics and operational coordination initiatives in defense and governmentenvironments. For more information, visit: http://www.engagemobilize.com About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit http://www.afresearchlab.com About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $1.4 billion annual budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com."The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government.”Company Press Contact:Marketing@engage-m.com

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