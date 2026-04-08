CodeGen Unveils Lumos: A New Era of Intelligent Software Development

Lumos Before & After How it works

Originally built in-house to solve CodeGen’s software delivery challenges, Lumos now helps companies streamline delivery & improve software lifecycle efficiency

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeGen today announced Lumos, a new enterprise platform designed to help organisations improve how software is planned, built, tested, managed, and delivered. Originally developed in-house for CodeGen’s internal use, Lumos platform was created to address real-world challenges in software development and delivery, including fragmented workflows, duplicated effort, knowledge loss, and the growing complexity of managing modern software teams and systems.

What began as an internal initiative has since evolved into a broader platform designed to support enterprises looking to bring more intelligence, continuity, and efficiency into the software lifecycle. Lumos helps organisations connect and automate work across solutioning, engineering, quality assurance, project management, governance, and deployment, while also creating a reusable organisational knowledge layer that grows more valuable over time.

“At CodeGen, Lumos began as a response to the very real challenges we faced in software development and delivery, and it has since grown into a powerful platform for enterprise transformation. Beyond automating workflows across solutioning, engineering, quality assurance, project management, and deployment, Lumos enables organisations to capture and compound knowledge in a way that becomes a true strategic advantage. That is where we believe Lumos stands apart.”

— Dineshka Seneviratne, Director Product, CodeGen

Modern software delivery often suffers not from a lack of tools, but from a lack of continuity. Business context can be lost between teams, valuable technical decisions may remain undocumented, and organisations frequently spend time rebuilding solutions that have already been solved elsewhere in the enterprise. Lumos is designed to address these challenges by creating a connected intelligence layer across the delivery lifecycle.

The platform is intended to support organisations in:

- Streamlining software delivery workflows across teams

- Reducing repeated effort and process overhead

- Preserving institutional knowledge beyond individual employees

- Improving collaboration between business, product, engineering, QA, and operations

- Strengthening traceability, governance, and delivery visibility

- Helping teams work faster with more context and less friction

- Faster onboarding and learning curve reduction for new employees

- Legacy software system technology migration and modernisation

Lumos is relevant for organisations operating in complex software environments, particularly those managing multiple teams, large-scale systems, regulated delivery processes, or legacy transformation initiatives. It is designed to support a wide range of industries, including travel, hospitality, financial services, insurance, healthcare, public sector, technology, and other enterprise-driven sectors where software delivery speed, continuity, and control are becoming increasingly critical.

The platform can benefit a broad range of stakeholders across the software lifecycle, including CTOs, CIOs, VPs of Engineering, product leaders, business analysts, architects, developers, QA leaders, project managers, DevOps teams, SRE teams, and governance or compliance leaders. By connecting these functions through a shared intelligence layer, Lumos aims to help enterprises move from fragmented execution toward more structured, scalable, and continuously improving delivery.

Built from practical experience within CodeGen’s own delivery environment, Lumos reflects a need many enterprises now face: how to make software delivery not only faster, but smarter, more resilient, and less dependent on knowledge held by a few individuals. With Lumos, CodeGen is bringing that internally proven thinking into a platform intended for wider enterprise use.



About Lumos

Lumos is an enterprise platform developed by CodeGen to support intelligent software delivery across the full lifecycle. Initially built for internal use, Lumos helps organisations connect workflows across planning, engineering, testing, project management, governance, and operations while preserving the knowledge created throughout delivery. The platform is designed to help enterprises improve efficiency, strengthen continuity, and build a more reusable and scalable software delivery capability over time.



About CodeGen International

CodeGen International is a leading provider of innovative travel technology solutions. With over 25 years of experience, CodeGen has empowered global travel businesses with scalable platforms that automate operations, streamline workflows, and optimize customer engagement. As the industry continues to embrace AI and automation, CodeGen remains at the forefront of driving the digital transformation of the travel sector.

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