PEC Launches Global Freelance Initiative to Empower Pakistani Engineers

This initiative marks a significant step toward empowering Pakistani engineers to compete globally, earn independently, and contribute to the country’s digital economy.” — Engr. Waseem Nazir, Chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC)

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) , in collaboration with Aspire Pakistan, has unveiled the PEC Global Engineering Freelance Initiative , a strategic program aimed at preparing Pakistani engineers for the global digital economy.Running from April 13 to April 17, the initiative will provide structured online training to help engineers explore international freelancing opportunities and develop skills needed to work across borders. The program offers 5,000 seats and is open to PEC-registered engineers, early-career professionals, and those seeking new income avenues through global platforms.The initiative highlights how digital technologies are transforming the engineering profession, enabling professionals to contribute expertise worldwide.Through interactive online sessions, participants will learn how to navigate international freelance platforms, create strong engineering portfolios, and implement practical strategies to secure their first freelance projects. AI-enabled career profiling will also provide personalized assessments of technical skills, digital capabilities, and professional interests, helping participants identify the freelance paths best suited to their expertise.Chairman PEC Engr. Waseem Nazir described the program as a forward-looking step to equip Pakistani engineers for the future of work. He emphasized that the profession is increasingly shifting toward digital and remote work, and highlighted PEC’s commitment to empowering young engineers with modern skills, international exposure, and new earning opportunities to compete confidently in the global market.The initiative will also help PEC identify promising freelance services, address skill gaps, and shape long-term professional development strategies for engineers nationwide. Beyond creating new income streams, the program is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s role in the digital economy, promote the export of engineering services, and contribute to foreign exchange generation.With this initiative, PEC is positioning Pakistani engineers to thrive in an increasingly digital and interconnected world, ensuring they are equipped for global opportunities in the engineering sector.

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