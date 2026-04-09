CasePacer Appoints Jim Lenard as Chief Executive Officer

IN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CasePacer , a case management platform built for personal injury law firms, today announced the appointment of Jim Lenard as Chief Executive Officer. Lenard, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer, brings more than 35 years of experience leading and scaling software organizations across global markets.Since joining CasePacer in 2024, Lenard has helped drive operational performance and support the company’s expansion within the personal injury and mass tort technology space. His background includes leadership roles across product development, implementation, and customer operations—areas critical to law firms adopting and scaling legal technology.“CasePacer is uniquely positioned in the legal tech landscape, with a platform purpose-built for plaintiff firms,” said Lenard. “As law firms continue to demand more specialized, workflow-driven solutions, we see significant opportunity to further innovate and deliver measurable value to our clients.”As part of the transition, Tony Petrucciani will step down as CEO after six years and assume the role of Chief Advisory Officer, while continuing as an active board member.“Jim’s leadership and deep operational expertise make him the ideal person to lead CasePacer forward,” said Petrucciani. “The company is well-positioned to continue growing its footprint in the personal injury software market.”About CasePacer:CasePacer is a legal case management platform designed specifically for personal injury plaintiff firms. Developed by attorneys, the platform centralizes case data, workflows, and financial tracking to support firms from intake through settlement. Its features include role-based dashboards, automated workflows powered by proprietary tickler technology, and flexible, case-based pricing aligned to firm cash flow.

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