Vibrant Publishers Releases Graph Machine Learning Essentials on NetGalley for Early Review

Galley cover of Graph Machine Learning Essentials by Pintu Kumar. Pintu Kumar, author of Graph Machine Learning Essentials by Vibrant Publishers.

Written by IIT Bombay Ph.D. researcher Pintu Kumar, the book introduces graph machine learning, GNNs, and real-world applications.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is pleased to announce the galley release of Graph Machine Learning Essentials on NetGalley, a practical new guide to graph machine learning authored by Pintu Kumar, a Ph.D. researcher at IIT Bombay. As modern data becomes increasingly interconnected—from social networks and recommendation engines to financial transactions and biological systems—organizations are looking for better ways to analyze relationships within their data. This book helps readers understand how graph machine learning and graph neural networks can uncover patterns and insights that traditional machine learning methods often miss.

Written in a clear and approachable style, the book covers graph fundamentals, graph learning tasks, node and edge embeddings, message passing, graph neural networks, and advanced GNN architectures. It also addresses practical challenges such as scalability, over-squashing, and oversmoothing, helping readers understand the real considerations involved in graph machine learning workflows.

A notable feature of the book is its practical orientation. Readers are guided through implementation examples using PyTorch Geometric, a popular graph deep learning library built on PyTorch for structured data applications. The book also explores how graph machine learning can be applied in areas such as social network analysis, recommender systems, fraud detection, cybersecurity, bioinformatics, transportation networks, and knowledge graphs.

Pintu Kumar brings a strong academic and teaching background to the book. He is currently a Ph.D. scholar in the Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research at IIT Bombay. He holds a B.Sc. from Delhi University and an M.Sc. from IIT Jodhpur, where he graduated as a Silver Medalist. He has also received the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship and CSIR JRF. His research focuses on scalable graph neural networks, noisy graph data, and the theoretical foundations of graph embeddings. Alongside his research, he has contributed to teaching and NPTEL programs, helping make advanced machine learning concepts accessible to a wider audience.

The book includes end-of-chapter quizzes, QR-based in-chapter questions, practical examples, programming assignments available as online resources, and two appendices that support readers with both a recap of machine learning fundamentals and an introduction to PyTorch Geometric.

Graph Machine Learning Essentials is part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The Advance Review Copy of this book is now available for interested readers on NetGalley! Read and review it before its release.

About the Author

Pintu Kumar is a specialist in graph machine learning and a Ph.D. scholar at the Department of Industrial Engineering & Operations Research, IIT Bombay. He holds degrees in Mathematics from the University of Delhi and IIT Jodhpur, where he graduated as a Silver Medalist. He is a recipient of the Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) and the CSIR Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and actively contributes to teaching and educational initiatives in machine learning.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Graph Machine Learning Essentials

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-725-4

Hardback -978-1-63651-727-8

E-Book - 978-1-63651-726-1

What’s inside Graph Machine Learning Essentials You Always Wanted to Know?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.