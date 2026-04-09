123RF Launches Global Creative Operating System, Sphere to Streamline Marketing Workflows

AI-powered platform unifies campaign planning, production, publishing, and analytics for enterprises and agencies worldwide

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 123RF today announced the global launch of Sphere, its creative operating system, a platform designed to address inefficiencies in modern marketing teams by consolidating fragmented tools and workflows into a single environment.

The platform integrates campaign planning, creative asset production, publishing, and performance reporting all powered by AI-assisted automation while keeping human creativity at the center.

123RF is a global creative content platform offering millions of royalty-free images, videos, and creative assets to empower marketers, agencies, and creators worldwide.

“Marketing teams today are switching between too many tools and losing valuable time,” said Bernardine Michael, Chief Marketing Officer of 123RF. “Sphere is not another point solution. It’s infrastructure that connects the entire creative workflow, from brief to performance.”

According to early beta users, the platform helped reduce campaign turnaround times by up to 80%, increased collaboration visibility, and enabled teams to consolidate multiple SaaS subscriptions.

Sphere’s system leverages AI to automate repetitive tasks such as asset formatting, multi-channel adaptation, and report generation while allowing humans to maintain creative control.

“Automation without orchestration can create chaos,” said Jack Sen, CEO of 123RF. “Sphere ensures that campaigns move seamlessly from ideation to execution while keeping teams aligned.”

Sphere is tailored to the needs of enterprises running complex, multi-region campaigns and agencies managing multiple clients. Features include:

1. Centralized dashboards for asset management and organic campaign tracking

2. Role-based access and governance controls in the pipeline for distributed teams

3. Scalable architecture for global collaboration

“Our goal was to provide operational clarity without compromising creativity,” added Phoebe Liew, Chief Technology Officer of 123RF. “Teams can now focus on ideas and strategy rather than firefighting through fragmented workflows.”

With AI adoption growing rapidly, many companies are adding tools without solving the root problem of workflow inefficiency. Sphere addresses this gap by providing an integrated, scalable system that unites planning, production, and analytics which is one of the firsts for the global creative technology landscape.

Sphere is available immediately to enterprise clients and agencies worldwide. A broader rollout, including additional features and integrations, is planned for later this year.



123RF is a global creative content platform offering millions of royalty-free images, videos, and creative assets to empower marketers, agencies, and creators worldwide. Sphere by 123RF is a creative operating system designed by 123RF to simplify, accelerate, and unify marketing and creative workflows. The platform combines AI-powered automation with human-led creative oversight, enabling teams to produce more, faster, and with greater impact. Sphere is headquartered in Southeast Asia and serves clients across enterprise and agency sectors globally.

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