Wednesday, April 8, 2026

CANADA, July 4 - Note: All times local 9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting. Virtual meeting, closed to media 7:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will speak with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the Artemis II crew. Note for media:

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