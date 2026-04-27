Robar Civil Group invests in Digital Workforce Platform as Infrastructure is set to surge

Grant Wells (RCG), Suzie Burn (CRU) and Ronan Egan (RCG)

Engineering services companies are adopting digital workforce planning platforms to coordinate crews, compliance and multi-site infrastructure projects.

As our project activity grows, we needed clearer oversight of our workforce across multiple sites. Moving beyond spreadsheets gives us a more structured way to coordinate crews and compliance.”” — Artur Krupinski, Robar Civil Group

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robar Civil Group has begun implementing a digital workforce rostering platform developed by Cru Software as the company prepares for increasing project activity across Queensland, Western Australia and New South Wales.

The civil construction labour provider is replacing spreadsheet-based rostering with CRU Rostering, a workforce management system designed to coordinate crews across multiple projects and sites. The move comes as infrastructure and civil construction activity accelerates across South East Queensland, driven in part by population growth and major public investment tied to the state’s long-term infrastructure pipeline.

Robar Civil Group supplies operators, labourers and technical personnel to contractors and project owners across civil construction, infrastructure, mining and industrial projects. As the business has expanded, coordinating crews, site requirements and compliance processes through manual systems has become increasingly difficult.

Jason Cameron, CEO of Cru Software, said workforce coordination has become a more significant operational issue for contractors managing multiple concurrent projects.

“Civil contractors are dealing with more moving parts than they were even a few years ago,” Cameron said.

“Projects are larger, timelines are tighter and workforces are often spread across multiple locations. This makes it harder to manage crews, compliance and fatigue using manual workflows, making it harder to maintain visibility and respond quickly to changing site requirements. Streamlining and automating processes helps businesses mobilise more efficiently, ultimately supporting the retention of skilled people, and project outcomes for clients.”

The implementation is being led by Robar Civil Groups coordination team under the direction of Artur Krupinski. Initial work is focused on configuring the system, establishing project structures and preparing for staged deployment across active crews.

According to Krupinski, the shift was driven by the operational limitations of spreadsheet-based planning as project workloads increased.

“We’ve relied on spreadsheets for a long time, but as the business has grown they’ve become harder to manage,” he said. “We needed a system that could handle multiple projects, give us clearer oversight of our workforce and help keep track of compliance and fatigue requirements. This gives us a more structured way to manage the scale of work we’re supporting.”

The system will centralise workforce planning and allow supervisors to manage crews across several projects while communicating roster changes directly to workers through a mobile application. It will also allow the business to monitor competency, compliance and fatigue requirements in one system rather than across multiple spreadsheets.

Industry analysts note that workforce coordination is becoming a larger operational focus in construction, mining, and civil contracting as project pipelines expand and labour markets tighten. Companies managing complex workforces are increasingly adopting digital systems to improve oversight of labour allocation, safety compliance and project resourcing.

Robar's implementation is expected to roll out progressively across its operations as new projects commence.

About Robar Civil Group

Robar Civil Group provides skilled labour, operators and workforce solutions to civil construction, infrastructure, mining and industrial projects across Queensland and New South Wales. With a focus on reliability, capability and safe project delivery, Robar supports contractors and project owners with teams tailored to site requirements.

Learn more: https://robarcivilgroup.com.au/

About Cru Software

Cru Software develops workforce planning and rostering systems used by organisations operating across mining, resources, civil construction, utilities and engineering services. Learn more: crusoftware.com

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