ThoughtData Launches Enterprise360 AIOPs: Revolutionizing Unified Observability with Root-Cause Analysis & Remediation

ThoughtData’s new AIOps module transforms reactive IT monitoring into a self-healing ecosystem with predictive analytics and automated root-cause correlation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtData, a pioneer in enterprise IT monitoring , today announced the general availability of the AIOps module for Enterprise360, its unified observability platform. The release introduces four intelligent capabilities that transform how enterprises detect, correlate, and resolve infrastructure issues—shifting IT operations from reactive firefighting to proactive, self-healing management.Modern enterprise environments sprawl across applications, infrastructure, networks, and cloud services. The result is a familiar crisis: alert fatigue, fragmented tooling, and manual root-cause analysis that slows resolution and threatens service reliability. The Enterprise360 AIOps module is built to break that cycle."We are moving beyond unified observability," said Manjunath Venkatram, Founder and CEO of ThoughtData. "Enterprise360 now doesn't just proactively detect a problem—it provides contextual root-cause analysis to understand where that problem is originating and also provides remediation capabilities to resolve it before the end user ever feels it."Four core capabilities power the module:Proactive Auto-Correlation: When an alert fires, Enterprise360 immediately correlates disparate data points using AI models across the full stack to surface the most probable root cause, dramatically compressing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR).Predictive Analysis: By forecasting when a resource will breach a critical threshold, the platform enables leadership to make capacity decisions ahead of bottlenecks and outages—not after them.Intelligent Event Correlation: Related alerts are automatically clustered into a single, unified event, revealing the complete chain of failure and showing precisely how a localized issue cascades across network, infrastructure, and application layers.Auto-Remediation: A built-in scripting engine triggers on defined alert conditions, executing remediation actions—restarting services, rerouting traffic, or freeing resources—autonomously and without human intervention.The AIOps module is available immediately to all Enterprise360 customers as part of the platform's commitment to delivering network, infrastructure, and application monitoring through a single, high-performance "pane of glass."________________________________________About ThoughtData:Founded in 2019, ThoughtData simplifies the complexity of enterprise IT monitoring. Its flagship product, Enterprise360, delivers an AIOps-based unified observability solution providing deep insight into the availability, health, and performance of complex enterprise IT ecosystems—spanning network, application, and infrastructure.Media Contact:Manjunath VenkatramCEOmanjunath.venkatram@thoughtdata.com+1-413-404-0030

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