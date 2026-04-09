GTEK Launches World’s First Upgradeable 4K Smart interactive Whiteboard with Dual-OS System

Upgradeable Smart board - 4K interactive whiteboard

GTEK introduces the world’s first upgradeable 4K smart board with Dual-OPS system. Swap the computer module in 60 seconds — no need to replace the entire panel.

Technology should evolve with the user, not become obsolete every few years. Our upgradeable whiteboard lets schools and enterprises upgrade only the brain while keeping the expensive panel.” — Paul Chen, Head of Product Management and Business Development, GTEK

CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GTEK today announced the launch of the world’s first truly upgradeable 4K interactive smart board featuring a revolutionary Dual-OPS modular system.Unlike traditional interactive whiteboards that require full panel replacement when the internal computer becomes outdated, GTEK’s solution allows users to simply swap the OPS module in under 60 seconds. The large 4K display panel, touch layer, and hardware remain untouched.Dual-OPS FlexibilityThe smart board supports both:Google EDLA-certified Android OPS – ideal for education with powerful annotation, handwriting recognition, and full Google apps ecosystem.Windows 11 OPS – optimized for enterprise use with seamless Microsoft Office 365, Teams, Zoom Rooms, and corporate security.Screen Casting apps - Bytello ShareBuilt-in Bytello Share app allows users to mirror content instantly from phones, tablets, or laptops to the smart board with just one click. Up to 30 devices can connect securely, making it incredibly useful for instructors and presenters during lessons or meetings.Fully Modular DesignAvailable in 65", 75", 86", and 98" sizes, the GTEK upgradeable smart board is suitable for single-user spaces up to large 30-person conference rooms. The system is fully modular, supporting optional plug-in cameras and mobile carts for maximum flexibility.Environmental and Economic BenefitsBy enabling system upgrades every 3–4 years instead of replacing the entire unit, GTEK helps schools, universities, and enterprises reduce e-waste and lower total cost of ownership while maintaining high-performance 4K technology.“We believe technology should evolve with the user, not become obsolete,” said Paul Chen, Head of Product Management and Business Development at GTEK. “Our upgradeable 4K smart board gives educators and enterprises a future-proof solution that is both sustainable and cost-effective.”The GTEK upgradeable interactive smart board is now available on Amazon.For more information, visit: https://thegtek.com Amazon: https://a.co/d/04dv9tG1 About GTEKGTEK is a technology company focused on developing innovative, sustainable interactive display solutions for education and enterprise markets.

Gtek The World’s First Upgradable Smart Board

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.