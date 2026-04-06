Introductory Fly-Fishing Programs Offered

CONTACT:

Kyle Glencross: (603) 271-0457

April 6, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program will be hosting two sessions of their “Fly Fishing A–Z” workshop this spring. These 2-day weekend programs are designed primarily for first-time fly anglers. Instruction will cover the basics including equipment, fly casting, stream ecology, knot tying, safety, and fish identification. The highlight of these events happens on Sunday when the groups transition from the classroom onto the water at a local fishing pond to put their new skills to use.

Participants are required to attend both days of this no-cost program. All equipment is provided. No fishing license is required to participate.

Register online to reserve your spot today. These classes are open to anyone age 13 or older. Participants aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Class space is limited, and registration is first-come, first-served.

This spring’s programs will be held at the following locations and times:

• Gunstock Mountain Resort, Gilford, NH—Saturday, May 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, May 31, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration is now open.

• Coleman State Park, Stewartstown, NH—Saturday, June 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 7 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Registration opens on Thursday, May 1, at 9:00 a.m.

Register for either program by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=19.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. The program is federally funded through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department works to conserve, manage, and protect the state’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, as well as providing the public with opportunities to use and appreciate these resources. To learn more, visit www.fishnh.com.