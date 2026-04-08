Pervaziv AI Unveils Cortex 3.2, Unifying AWS, Code and Security into a Single AI Control Layer for Enterprise Software

New release expands enterprise AI context with real-time AWS control, secure coding, and deep integrations across developer and collaboration tools

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pervaziv AI, an emerging leader in Enterprise AI and Cybersecurity platforms, today announced the release of Cortex 3.2, a major advancement in its AI-powered coding and security platform. This release introduces deep integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), positioning Cortex as a unified intelligence layer across cloud infrastructure, development workflows, and enterprise collaboration systems.

As organizations scale increasingly complex, cloud-native architectures, the need for unified visibility and control across agents has become critical. Cortex 3.2 directly addresses this challenge by bringing AWS into its expanding ecosystem, building on prior integrations across GitHub, Atlassian, Slack, Azure DevOps, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and web search.

From Fragmented Agents to Unified AI Control

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Modern engineering teams operate across disconnected systems such as cloud consoles, version control platforms, CI/CD pipelines, and communication tools. Cortex 3.2 consolidates these environments into a single AI-driven interface, enabling teams to interact with their entire stack conversationally.

With AWS integration, users can connect to key services including Identity and Access Management (IAM), Relational Database Service (RDS), Simple Storage Service (S3), CloudWatch, Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), DynamoDB, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), along with support for CloudFront, Simple Notification Service (SNS), and AWS Lambda.

This allows teams to query infrastructure state, monitor logs, manage resources, and execute operational workflows directly from Cortex, eliminating context switching and significantly improving efficiency. This integration also allows developers and security teams to incorporate real-time cloud context directly into coding and security decisions, improving speed, visibility, and overall system reliability.

Embedding Cloud Intelligence into Development and Security

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By integrating AWS into its AI workflows, Cortex enables a new level of context-aware development and security operations. Developers can write code informed by real-time infrastructure data, while security teams gain deeper visibility into system behavior and potential risks.

This unified context enhances:

* Decision-making across development and operations

* Incident response through real-time insights

* Security posture with continuous analysis and recommendations

Security-First AI for the Enterprise

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Cortex 3.2 continues to emphasize a security-first approach to AI-assisted development. The platform is designed to proactively identify vulnerabilities, enforce best practices, and ensure compliance across the software lifecycle.

Core capabilities of Cortex

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* Secure Code Development: AI-generated code aligned with industry security standards

* Vulnerability Assessment: Continuous detection and remediation guidance

* Code Analysis and Modification: Secure inspection and updates with full traceability

* Real-Time Threat Intelligence: Integration with web search to surface current CVEs and emerging risks

Every action within Cortex is designed to be reproducible and auditable, ensuring enterprise-grade reliability and compliance.

Seamless Enterprise Integrations

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In addition to AWS, Cortex integrates with a broad set of enterprise tools:

* Version Control & CI/CD: GitHub, Azure DevOps

* Project Management & Documentation: Jira, Confluence

* Communication & Collaboration: Slack, Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook), Google Workspace

* Web search: Internet, CVE, NIST, MITRE and other vulnerability data sources

This ecosystem enables organizations to unify development, security, and operational workflows into a single platform.

Founder Vision and Industry Perspective

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“Modern software systems are moving toward highly distributed, cloud-native systems, but the tooling has remained fragmented,” said Anoop Jaishankar, Founder and CEO of Pervaziv AI.

“Cortex 3.2 represents a fundamental shift. By integrating AWS with development and security workflows, we are creating a unified AI control layer for the enterprise. Our goal is to enable organizations to move faster while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability, powered by deep collaborations across the software ecosystem.”

Strengthening Ecosystem Collaborations

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Pervaziv AI continues to expand its presence across major technology ecosystems, including cloud and productivity platforms. Cortex 3.2 reflects the company’s commitment to interoperability and strategic collaboration, ensuring customers can leverage AI without disrupting existing workflows.

These partnerships enable Cortex to serve as a central intelligence layer across the enterprise stack, bridging gaps between development, security, and operations.

Availability Across Developer Environments

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Cortex 3.2 is now available through the Microsoft VSCode Marketplace, offering immediate access to developers globally. The platform is also supported across major browsers including Chrome, Edge, and Firefox, and integrates with leading IDEs such as Microsoft Visual Studio and JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA.

This multi-platform availability ensures seamless adoption across diverse engineering environments.

Rapid Growth and Market Momentum

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Pervaziv AI has demonstrated strong traction following its recent Crunchbase listing. The company has achieved a Heat Score of 95, placing it among the fastest-growing AI startups. Its global ranking has surged from over 300,000 to under 7,000 within weeks, while the founder’s ranking has climbed into the Top 100.

This growth highlights increasing demand for enterprise AI platforms that combine developer productivity, cloud intelligence, and cybersecurity into a unified solution. Visit their Crunchbase page https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/pervaziv-ai for additional details on their rankings, business updates, financials, team, advisors/board, news, and FAQs.

The Future of Enterprise AI

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As enterprises continue to adopt AI-driven development and cloud-native architectures, the need for unified, secure, and intelligent platforms will only grow. Cortex 3.2 positions Pervaziv AI at the forefront of this transformation, bringing together code, cloud, and collaboration into a cohesive experience.

The company plans to continue expanding Cortex’s capabilities with deeper integrations, enhanced security intelligence, and broader enterprise adoption.

About Pervaziv AI

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Pervaziv AI is an enterprise technology company delivering AI developer tools, cybersecurity automation, and DevSecOps platforms designed to help organizations build secure, reliable, and scalable software.

The company’s solutions combine AI coding agents, vulnerability analysis, and operational insights to provide development and security teams with a unified view of software risk and productivity.

Pervaziv AI focuses on practical innovation, delivering tools that integrate seamlessly with existing enterprise development and collaboration ecosystems.

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