Francis Human Capital Group Launches AI-Powered Workforce Intelligence Firm

Deaundra Francis, Founder & Principal Strategist, Francis Human Capital Group — creator of the Francis Workforce Equity Classification System (FWECS™) and the Cultural Displacement Anxiety (CDA) framework.

Raleigh-based firm delivers AI-powered workforce insights, pay equity analysis, and succession planning with executive-ready reports in 48 hours

Most organizations don’t realize they have workforce risk until it becomes a costly crisis. FHCG equips leaders to act before gaps become disruptions” — Deaundra Francis

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Francis Human Capital Group (FHCG) today announced its official launch as a workforce intelligence and strategy firm grounded in Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology. Founded by workforce strategist and Ph.D. candidate Deaundra Francis, FHCG helps organizations make faster, more informed, and legally defensible workforce decisions.

Serving HR Directors, CHROs, and executive leaders across federal, nonprofit, healthcare, higher education, and private sectors, FHCG delivers AI-powered workforce assessments with executive-ready reports in as little as 48 hours.

FHCG also offers Strategic Reduction Analysis™, a pre-layoff workforce assessment designed to help organizations understand the full impact of workforce reductions before action is taken. Using its InteliA™ analytics engine, FHCG provides insights into role dependencies, succession risk, pay equity implications, and potential adverse impact—enabling leaders to reduce risk and avoid unintended disruption.

"Most organizations don’t realize they have a workforce risk until it becomes a costly crisis. FHCG was built to change that, equipping leaders with the data, science, and strategy to act before gaps become disruptions."

Central to FHCG’s methodology is the Cultural Displacement Anxiety (CDA) Framework, an original research model that identifies the drivers of resistance to workplace change and provides evidence-based strategies.

FHCG also operates Workforce IQ™, a proprietary SaaS platform delivering automated workforce insights and projections. The firm brings over 20 years of combined HR expertise across sectors.

The firm brings more than 20 years of combined HR expertise across federal, state, local, nonprofit, and private sector organizations, with credentials in I-O Psychology and Human Resources Management.

A free Workforce Risk Checklist is available at francishcg.com/checklist. For inquiries, visit francishcg.com/intake.

About Francis Human Capital Group

Francis Human Capital Group (FHCG) is a workforce intelligence consulting firm grounded in Industrial-Organizational Psychology. Learn more at francishcg.com.

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