Kform Welcomes Nokia Federal Solutions to the Kform Tech Partner Network

Expanding tactical private wireless integration to accelerate system-of-systems capabilities for defense missions

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kform today announced that Nokia Federal has joined the Kform Tech Partner Network , expanding the ecosystem of trusted teams building interoperable capabilities for national security. The partnership strengthens Kform’s ability to integrate mission-ready connectivity into platform solutions, enabling faster demonstrations, tighter integrations, and cleaner pathways from prototype to production.As part of the partnership, Kform and Nokia Federal will collaborate on the integration of Nokia’s tactical private wireless portfolio, including the Nokia Banshee family, to support resilient communications for teams operating in austere and contested environments. By integrating best-in-class networking with complementary compute, power, sensing, and edge applications, Kform continues to build a practical “team-of-teams” model to deliver system-of-systems outcomes rather than isolated components.“Defense customers buy outcomes, not standalone technology,” said Callye Keen, CEO of Kform. “Bringing Nokia Federal Solutions into the Kform Tech Partner Network reinforces our commitment to integrate the best technology and teams into deployable architectures that can be engineered, demonstrated, and scaled with speed and discipline.”“Nokia Federal Solutions is committed to delivering secure, resilient connectivity for U.S. federal missions” said Randy Coltrin, Vice President of partnerships at Nokia Federal. “Joining the Kform Tech Partner Network allows us to collaborate within a broader ecosystem focused on interoperability, integration and accelerating mission-ready capabilities.”The Kform Tech Partner Network is built to move beyond introductions by enabling integrated demonstrations, teaming pathways, and production execution supported by Kform’s cradle-to-cradle engineering and manufacturing model. Nokia Federal joins a network of companies aligned on interoperability, integration velocity, and operational outcomes.About KformKform is a defense-focused engineering and manufacturing company dedicated to accelerating the development and deployment of critical hardware for national security and public safety. Through its integrated BUILD and SCALE offerings, Kform helps startups, primes, and technology companies move from prototype to production with speed, transparency, and manufacturing discipline. Kform also convenes the Tech Partner Network to enable rapid teaming, integration, and customer-facing demonstrations.About Nokia Federal SolutionsNokia Federal Solutions is a trusted partner to the U.S. Federal Government, delivering secure connectivity for the AI era. Built on Nokia’s global leadership across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we’re providing resilient, mission-ready communications solutions that enable defense, civilian, and national security agencies to operate with speed, reliability, and confidence in an increasingly complex world.Media ContactKform Media RelationsEmail: kform@kform.comNokia Federal Press OfficeEmail: media@nokiafederal.com

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