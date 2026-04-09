Camelot 3PL Software Named to Inbound Logistics’ Top 100 Logistics IT Providers List

The recognition affirms Camelot's commitment to providing solutions-based technology to the 3PL warehousing industry

Being named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 is an honor and a meaningful validation of our team’s dedication to the 3PL warehousing industry.” — Geoff Greenhill, Director of Sales

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camelot 3PL Software , a leading provider of comprehensive provider of third party logistics (3PL) warehouse management technology, today announced that it has been selected for the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers List, a recognition highlighting the most innovative and impactful technology partners serving the global supply chain.Each year, Inbound Logistics editors evaluate hundreds of logistics technology companies across criteria such as platform innovation, customer success, scalability, and the ability to address evolving logistics challenges. Camelot’s inclusion in the 2026 list underscores its continued commitment to delivering software solutions that empower 3PLs and warehouse operators to operate efficiently, profitably, and with unmatched visibility.“Being named to the Inbound Logistics Top 100 is an honor and a meaningful validation of our team’s dedication,” said Geoff Greenhill, Sales Director at Camelot 3PL Software. “Every enhancement we build and every partnership we form is focused on helping 3PL warehouses work smarter, respond faster, and serve their customers with greater precision. This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to that mission.”Camelot 3PL Software’s flagship platform, Excalibur , continues to expand its capabilities, offering advanced warehouse management, billing automation, inventory tracking, and real time customer reporting. With a client base spanning 3PL warehouses across North America, Camelot remains focused on supporting businesses navigating the growing complexities of 3PL warehouse operations.As the logistics industry faces increased demand for transparency, automation, and digital integration, Camelot 3PL Software is well positioned to lead through innovation, service quality, and a deep understanding of its customers' operational challenges.About Camelot 3PL SoftwareCamelot 3PL Software is a trusted provider of third party logistics management solutions, delivering scalable, intuitive technology that helps logistics companies improve efficiency and accelerate growth. With decades of industry experience, Camelot enables customers to streamline processes, enhance visibility, and operate with confidence in a rapidly evolving supply chain landscape.

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