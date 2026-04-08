Cobi Cotton Dryer Sheets Eliminate Microplastics While Delivering High-Performance Laundry Care

Cobi cotton dryer sheets have a fresh scent version (pictured) as well as unscented.

Founder Tom Kallish introduces a biodegradable dryer sheet designed for sensitive skin and everyday performance

Fabrics and the residues left on them can impact skin sensitivity. For individuals with sensitive skin, reducing exposure to potential irritants and choosing simpler materials can be beneficial.” — Dr. Rachel Mistur

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobi , a laundry care brand from Everyone’s Earth, is introducing cotton dryer sheets designed to provide high-performance fabric care while eliminating microplastics and supporting sensitive skin.Most conventional dryer sheets are made from polyester, a plastic-based material that can contribute to microplastic exposure in everyday laundry. These products are often coated with chemical softeners and fragrances that may leave residues on fabrics that come into direct contact with skin.Cobi’s cotton dryer sheets are made without plastic-based fibers, offering a biodegradable alternative to traditional polyester dryer sheets. Designed for both performance and comfort, the sheets help soften fabrics, reduce static, and support a simplified laundry routine without unnecessary synthetic materials.“Consumers are becoming more aware of what goes into everyday household products,” said Tom Kallish, founder of Cobi. “We built Cobi to deliver the performance people expect from dryer sheets while removing plastic-based materials and focusing on ingredients that are better suited for sensitive skin.”Dermatologist Dr. Rachel Mistur emphasizes the importance of material choice in daily skin contact. “Fabrics and the residues left on them can impact skin sensitivity,” she says. “For individuals with sensitive skin, reducing exposure to potential irritants and choosing simpler materials can be beneficial.”Cobi’s approach reflects a broader shift toward biodegradable laundry products that prioritize material transparency, reduced microplastic exposure, and effective results. By using cotton instead of polyester, Cobi provides a plastic-free dryer sheet option that aligns with both skin-conscious and environmentally aware households.Cobi cotton dryer sheets are available direct-to-consumer at https://cobiclean.com and on Amazon , making them accessible for everyday household use.

Founder Tom Kallish speaks on environmental impact and the significance of creating household products out of natural ingredients in lieu of microplastics.

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