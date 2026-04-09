Haven Capital Advisors Appoints Patrick Zielbauer as Partner

Haven Capital Advisors is RIA-governed.

20-Year Financial Markets Executive Joins Haven Capital Advisors to Drive Capital Formation, Product Development, and Strategic Growth

Ours is a monthly income-focused digital asset strategy, not a token fund. RIA governance means we operate under the same regulatory framework and fiduciary obligations that allocators expect.” — Patrick Zielbauer

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haven Capital Advisors LLC , a North Carolina-registered investment adviser and General Partner of Haven Capital Partners, LP, today announced the appointment of Patrick Zielbauer as Partner. Zielbauer will contribute across capital formation, product development, and strategic growth as the firm expands its reach among accredited investors, family offices, registered investment advisers, and institutional allocators.Haven Capital Partners generates recurring monthly income through concentrated liquidity provision on decentralized exchanges, earning fees by actively supplying liquidity to on-chain protocols. The fund is designed for investors seeking consistent monthly distributions, with returns driven by fee income rather than directional asset price appreciation. Haven Capital Advisors operates under a performance-only fee structure with no management fee."Patrick brings exactly the combination we needed - deep capital markets relationships, a global network built across more than two decades in financial services, and a genuine fluency in both traditional and digital asset markets," said Aaron DeHaven, Founder and CIO of Haven Capital Advisors. "His background makes him well-suited to communicate a nuanced strategy to sophisticated allocators, and to build the kind of trust that institutional distribution requires."Zielbauer brings more than 20 years of financial markets and digital asset experience to the role. As Managing Director of Sales at BlockFills, a digital asset liquidity and market-making firm, he led a senior sales team contributing to $100B in cumulative trading volume, serving institutional clients globally. Zielbauer began his career in the Chicago futures brokerage industry at age 21, spending 16 years developing deep expertise in derivatives markets and international client relationships."We are among the first RIA-managed funds built on decentralized exchange infrastructure," said Zielbauer. "This is an income-focused strategy, not a conventional liquid token fund. The RIA structure means we operate under the same regulatory framework and fiduciary obligations that sophisticated allocators already know. The fund also supports investor self-custody for those who want it. I look forward to introducing this to the networks I have built over my career."Since inception (July 2025 through March 2026), Haven Capital Partners has generated net returns derived from liquidity provision activities. Monthly net performance for January, February, and March 2026 was 4.19%, 4.30%, and 3.76%, respectively. These figures are presented net of applicable fees and expenses under the fund’s performance-based fee structure, which does not include a management fee. Performance reflects a combination of realized and unrealized results and is subject to variability based on market conditions, including changes in digital asset prices. Investors should be aware that fund NAV may fluctuate independently of income generation, and there can be periods of negative performance or loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Actual returns will vary. Additional information regarding calculation methodology and underlying assumptions is available upon request.Haven Capital Advisors is also developing an additional share class designed to reduce net digital asset price exposure for investors seeking lower correlation to underlying asset prices. This hedged share class is expected to be available to eligible accredited investors later in 2026.About Haven Capital AdvisorsHaven Capital Advisors LLC is a North Carolina-registered investment adviser and General Partner of Haven Capital Partners, LP, a Delaware limited partnership. The fund pursues a concentrated liquidity provision strategy on decentralized exchanges, generating recurring monthly income distributed to limited partners. The firm operates under a performance-only fee structure and targets accredited investors, family offices, RIAs, and institutional allocators. Haven Capital Advisors employs institutional-grade custody technology to protect fund assets and supports investor self-custody. For more information, please contact info@havencap.io.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer will be made after due diligence review and investor accreditation. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment in Haven Capital Partners, LP involves substantial risk, including the risk of loss of principal.

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